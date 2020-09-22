Pelham Parks and Rec announces Scarecrows in the Park contest

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – As the temperature begins to drop, and the leaves start to change signaling the beginning of fall, Pelham Parks and Rec is inviting citizens to create custom scarecrows to install in Pelham City Park.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, individuals, school groups, businesses and community organizations can submit an application to participate in the contest and install their scarecrow in the park on Oct. 17.

According to rules for the contest, “Scarecrow must be able to stand or sit on its own, tied to a chair or a pole/metal 4-foot stake,” and “scarecrows should be sturdy enough to withstand normal weather conditions. If stuffed, scarecrow should be firmly packed. Scarecrows and props must fit in a 4-by-6-foot area. You are welcome to visit your scarecrow and keep it in good presentable condition.”

The scarecrows will remain in the park through Nov. 1, so that residents can come out and view what others have created. The parks and rec department plans to judge the works and award prizes after this.

“We are excited about this opportunity to bring our businesses, schools, and community organizations together,” Walters said. “This is a perfect way to show your creativity in a safe and family friendly environment.”

Walters encourages those interested to think of a theme for their scarecrow to make it stand out from the rest. Entries could be based on famous people or characters.

To ensure that the scarecrow is able to properly withstand the elements, plastic bags are recommended for stuffing. Milk jugs, flower pots, basketballs, plastic pumpkins and other materials will make for a good head to the scarecrow.

Those interested can submit an application online and find more information at Pelhamalabama.gov or in person at the Pelham Recreation Center no later than Oct. 14 as spaces are limited.