HPD officer injured in wreck now in stable condition, has long road ahead

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – Following a serious motorcycle accident in Helena on Monday, Sept. 21, a Helena Police Officer was upgraded to stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

David Rollan, who has been a dedicated member of the Helena Police Department for 15 years, was off duty when his motorcycle crashed on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

Helena police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived, they discovered Rollan was the injured motorcycle rider.

After Helena paramedics treated him on the scene, Rollan was transported to the UAB Trauma Center following the wreck.

He had surgery that night and was in critical but stable condition at UAB Hospital.

On Tuesday, Rollan was still in the intensive care unit at UAB, but his condition had improved to stable as he faced another surgery in a long road ahead.

“David is facing an extended recovery process with the likelihood of additional surgeries to repair his injuries,” ready a Facebook post by HPD.

Because of that extended fight facing Rollan and his family, the Helena Police Department is asking that anyone who can help the family during the difficult time do so.

“With the extended recovery, he will have a lot of costs incurred by the accident,” read the post. “Just the medical co-pays and charges not covered under insurance themselves could go into the thousands.”

If you’d like to help David and his family, Avadian Credit Union in Helena has set up a special “David Rollan Recovery Fund.”

All of the funds that are donated to that account will be made available to Rollan and the costs he is set to face. Donations can be made at any Avadian branch beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, by letting the teller know that you would like to donate to the fund.

The Helena Police Department commended the city for already showing their support for Rollan following the wreck.

“We sincerely thank the outpouring of support from our community for him,” HPD said. “Please continue to keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”