Police reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 2 through Sept. 15:

Alabaster

Sept. 8

-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65. A 2014 Chevy Impala sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of U.S. 31. A DeWalt 20-volt battery valued at $60 and a T handle hex set valued at $22.99 were stolen.

-Information only from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 1900 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A GMC box truck valued at $30,000 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 800 block of U.S. 31.

-Information only from the 100 block of Big Oak Circle, Maylene.

Sept. 9

-Property damage from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. A 2020 Toyota Tacoma sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassment from the 800 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Mangrove Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Winterhaven Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree, information from the 50 block of Robinson Drive. A 2003 Toyota 4Runner sustained $500 in damages.

Sept. 10

-Domestic dispute from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order-probable cause from the 1500 block of Napoleon Drive.

Sept. 11

-Property damage from the 100 block of Paddington Station. A window was cracked.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of King James Court.

-Information only from the 100 block of Grande View Lane.

-Reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude from Shelby County 95 at Industrial Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Old Spanish Circle. A screen door valued at $50 was damaged.

Sept. 12

-Reckless endangerment from U.S. 31.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Tradewinds Circle.

-Information only from the 20 block of Peavine Trailer Park. A 2012 Nissan Maxima and a GMC Terrain were damaged.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade. A side mirror valued at $150 was damaged.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Ferguson Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 300 block of Windsor Court.

Sept. 13

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1200 block of Willow Creek Place. A glass pane valued at $100 was damaged.

-Information only from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Coral Circle.

-DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance from the 242-mile marker of I-65. Xanax was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Hickory Hills Drive.

-Property damage from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. A pillar was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 1300 block of Windsor Court. A firearm valued at $650, AR15 pistol valued at $700 and various baseball hats valued at $200 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of First Street South. A set of car keys was stolen.

-Information only from the 400 block of Olde Towne Lane.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Willow Point Circle. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $399 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Windsor Court.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Navajo Trail.

Sept. 14

-Information only from the 700 block of Third Avenue Southwest.

-Information only from the 600 block of Second Street Northeast. A metal door valued at $500 was damaged.

-Lost property from the 200 block of First Street North. A Taurus G3 9-millimeter firearm was reported.

-Information only from the 200 block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of King James Court. A PlayStation 4 valued at $300 and a PS4 controller valued at $50 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Crosscut Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A pressure washer valued at $358 was stolen.

Calera

Sept. 7

-Aggravated assault first degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Poplar Loop.

-Incident from the 10000 block of U.S. 31.

Sept. 8

-Theft of property first degree from the 6200 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic from the 4200 block of Shelby County 42.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1400 block of Shelby County 304.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Incident from the 300 block of Southern Hills Drive.

Sept. 9

-Possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 at the county line.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Counterfeiting-passing or circulating from Limestone Parkway.

-Incident from Waterford.

-Incident from the 9200 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Custody incident from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Daventry Drive.

Sept. 10

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving, no seat belt, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Hindering prosecution second degree, DUI-controlled substance from the 8400 block of Shelby County 22.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Found property from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of White Stone Trace.

-Agency assist from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Incident from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia from the 2100 block of 15th Street.

-Property damage, duty to remain at scene of accident from the 600 block of Shelby County 213.

-Child abuse from the 900 block of 14th Street.

-Child custody dispute from the 3000 block of Highview Lane.

-Noise complaint from the 7000 block of Kensington Lane.

Sept. 11

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, domestic violence second degree from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Escape third degree, resisting arrest from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

Columbiana

Aug. 2

-Information only from the 600 block of Shoals Mill Lane.

-Harassment from the 800 block of Egg and Butter Road.

Aug. 3

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shoals Mill Lane.

Aug. 4

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Highland Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Shelby County 47 South.

Aug. 5

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

Aug. 7

-Information; unauthorized use of vehicle from Town Creek Apartments.

Aug. 8

-Reckless endangerment, possibly unlawfully carrying pistol from the 200 block of East College Street.

-Domestic dispute from the 700 block of Eagle Lane.

-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossings Drive.

Aug. 10

-Possible violation of PFA, harassing communications from the 400 block of Springs Crossings Drive.

Aug. 11

-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Shelby County 97.

Aug. 14

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Columbiana Square.

Aug. 17

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Dog complaint from the 1300 block of Shelby County 47 South.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 500 block of Old Highway 25 West.

Aug. 21

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Domestic incident from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 23

-Property-related incident from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Shelby County 343.

Aug. 24

-Civil disturbance from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.

Aug. 25

-Harassment from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 26

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-marijuana from Old Highway 25 East.

Aug. 27

-Missing person from the 200 block of Briarwood Drive.

-Reckless endangerment from the 1600 block of Shelby County 47 South.

Aug. 28

-Trespass warning from the 300 block of Shelby Road, golf driving range.

Helena

Sept. 7

-Domestic violence third degree from the 700 block of Rosebury Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Townhouse Road.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Honeysuckle Circle.

-Terrorist threat from the 4600 block of Shelby County 52 East.

Sept. 8

-Giving false ID to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana second degree, trespass warning, firearms license required from Wyndham Parkway.

-Harassment from Rosebury Road.

Sept. 10

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 58.

-DUI-controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 52.

-Damage to city property from Shelby County 52 West.

-Miscellaneous information, trespass warning from Bearden Road.

Sept. 12

-Domestic incident from Shoreside Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Roy Court.

Sept. 13

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 58.

Montevallo

Sept. 1

-Stolen vehicles-auto theft and damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damaged to business from Highway 204 (government/public building). Stolen was a Club Car golf cart valued at $5,967.89. Damaged was a chain holding garage doors secure valued at $10.

Sept. 2

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Overland Road (residence/home). Stolen was a silver ladder (unknown make/model/serial number/length) valued at $80.

Sept. 4

-Assault-Harassment from Montevallo (restaurant).

Sept. 5

-Information only from Cobblestone Circle (residence/home).

Sept. 6

-Found property from Montevallo (other/unknown). Found was a silver class ring.

Sept. 7

-Assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun from Middle Street (service/gas station).

-Assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun from Middle Street (service/gas station).

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Highway 10 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $300.

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Highway 10 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $50.

Sept. 8

-Trespass warning from AL-25 (convenient store).

-Larceny/theft-shoplifting, less than $500 from Highway 25 (department store). Stolen was a toastmaster 1.5 quart slow cooker, red in color valued at $11.

-Obstructing police-ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Montevallo (highway/street).

Sept. 9

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Moores Spring Road (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $250.

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damaged to private property from Highway 206 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $50.

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damaged to private property from Highway 206 (highway/street). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $50.

-Found property from Montevallo (other/unknown). Found was a USAA Visa card.

Sept. 10

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a front door frame valued at $501.

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenient store).

-Trespass warning from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).

Sept. 11

-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown).

Sept. 13

-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Domestic incident from Highway 10 (residence/home).

Sept. 14

-Property damage from Highway 25 (highway/street). Damaged was a front clip, bumper, grille, fog lights and radiator valued at $8,000.

Sept. 15

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (highway/street).

-Information only from Main Street (drug store).

Pelham

Sept. 6

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (jail/prison). Destroyed/damaged was a camera valued at $100.

Sept. 7

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were guns valued at $250.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $550.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 800 Block of Valleyview Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $1.

Sept. 8

-Breaking and entering a vehicle form the 2000 Block of Oak Mountain Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered were tools, remote, charger, electronics and car parts valued at $871.

-Theft from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a sticker valued at $40.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (lake/waterway). Lost was identification valued at $50.

Sept. 9

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Juniper Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft of a vehicle from the 20 Block of Houston Drive (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered other was a vehicle valued at $1.

Sept. 10

-Theft from the 100 Block of Village Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was medication and jewelry valued at $3,403.