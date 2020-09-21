September 21, 2020

Marriages for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 2:47 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 8-11:

-Cherielyn Wilkins to Estevan Martin Ruben.

-Shelby Todd to Charles Robert McGowan.

-J. Bonds to Madeline Ann Jones.

-David Mitchell to Regina Johnson Kuntz.

-Charles Steward to Taylor Lauren Wiley.

-Justin Smith to Chasity Frances Lee.

-Michael Scales to Melissa Lins Dunn.

-Vincent Brantley to Tilwana Lalisha Barron.

-David Cunningham to Carolina Zamora Valverde.

-Natasha Williams to Terrence Lamar Melton.

-Ronald Cox to Louis Anthony Russo.

-Aaron Barrick to Ellen Nicole Gardner.

-Scott Brummitt to Terri Ann May.

-Fred Stewart to Jane Hutton Stewart.

-Sydney Moore to Trenton Thomas Harper.

-Luna Rafael Luna to Shirley Mary Barreras Acosta.

-Ronni Gilbert to Sarah Loran Weldon.

-David Rice to Rachael Ellen Lovelady.

-Burton Beakley to Heather Marie Ludwig.

-Haley Mitchell to Jesse Jasiel Gonzalez.

