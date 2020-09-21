Elks Lodge makes donation to SCSO for Project Lifesaver

By ROBYN JAMES | Special to the Reporter

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the lead administrator for the Shelby County Project Lifesaver Program, was presented with a donation in the amount of $1,500 from the Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge 1738 located in Pelham.

The donation will help support the Project Lifesaver program, which is used by first responders to provide personal tracking equipment to individuals with a medical condition that may cause them to wander away and not be able to find their way home.

“Although our Elks Lodge contributes to various projects all throughout the year, this particular contribution is near and dear to our hearts since Project Lifesaver helps so many older Shelby County residents who may have memory loss and leave the safety of their home and end up lost,” said Elks Lodge 1738 Secretary Leon Johnston. “This is the second donation our Elks Lodge has made to support the program over the last couple of years because it has such a positive impact on the families served through the program.”

Project Lifesaver uses radio transmitters on those with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementia or mental dysfunction disorders.

These transmitters emit a constant tracking signal. When a caregiver notifies the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that someone with the device is missing, specially trained deputies respond to the wanderer’s area and begin searching.

The signal emitted by the wristband can be tracked on the ground or by aircraft over several miles with a specially designed radio receiver.

President Liz Ponder, Vice-President Dan Shepherd and Secretary Leon Johnston were pleased to present the donation and check to Sheriff John Samaniego, Lt. Jeff Sciascia and Sgt. Shane Plyler, who are highly-involved with Project Lifesaver for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We have seen Project Lifesaver save lives in Shelby County, and we know firsthand the value of this program,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said. “Having great community partnerships with local organizations, such as the Elks Lodge, help to keep this program operating without any cost to the families it serves. We are grateful for their generosity and consistent dedication to this lifesaving program.”

Members of the Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge 1738 work all throughout the year making it their mission to provide financial support for projects that impact residents of all ages, including youth, older adults, veterans and low income families.

From helping local elementary schools with various important school projects to offering much needed help to homeless veterans, the Elks Lodge said they hope to better the lives of as many people as they can.

If you are interested in learning more about Project Lifesaver, visit Shelbyso.com/196/Project-Lifesaver. If you are interested in contacting the Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge 1738 or getting involved in their work, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/elkslodge1738/.