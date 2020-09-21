Arrest reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from Aug. 3 through Sept. 14:

Alabaster

Sept. 8

-Christopher R. Grantham, 39, of Hoover, harassment or harassing communications.

Sept. 9

-Will Alfredo Urrutia-Depaz, 24, of Alabaster, harassment.

Sept. 10

-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 21, of Helena, alias writ of arrest.

-Katlyne Briana Marchand, 25, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Sept. 11

-Ernest Jared Pugh, 34, of Alabaster, court-ordered time to serve 48 hours.

Sept. 13

-Rachel Ann Waters, 36, of Hueytown, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

-Charity Lynn Hamilton, 34, of Sylacauga, domestic violence third degree.

Sept. 14

-Chelsea M. Baribeau, 29, of Hoover, failure to display insurance.

-Carlos Fabiani, 29, of Pelham, public intoxication.

Calera

Sept. 8

-Rodrigus Childers, 39, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Dante Eugene Britting, 20, of Helena, failure to appear.

-Jason Brian Adams, 23, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

-Yasmine Niquay Stoudemire, 25, of Calera, failure to appear.

Sept. 9

-Alana Brooke Meeks, 37, of Shelby, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Betty Curry McDonald, 52, of Calera, unauthorized use of vehicle.

-Timothy Rashad Woodson, 22, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen.

-Tiyan Leonte Jackson, 23, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen.

-Jesse Bo Brandon Smith, 34, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts).

-David Shane Henderson, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, 52, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).

Sept. 10

-Carolyn Crockett Murray, 55, of Pelham, hindering prosecution second degree, DUI-controlled substance.

-Alexander Cole Harrison, 26, of Pelham, agency assist.

-Thomas Deon Terry, 19, of Maplesville, court commitment order.

-David Hatcher Bailey Jr., 54, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 11

-Ellen LaChrisha Harris, 34, of Calera, domestic violence second degree, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, escape third degree, resisting arrest.

-Deandre Durell Davis, 35, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

Columbiana

Aug. 3

-Pearlie Mae Reed, 43, failure to appear—driving while revoked.

Aug. 6

-Chancy Dale Stone, 23, failure to appear—expired license, failure to appear—no plainly visible tag.

Aug. 7

-Marshall Alexander Ray, 30, failure to appear (three counts)—improper lights, no seat belt, improper muffler.

-Kevin Wayne Towery, 44, failure to appear—theft of property fourth degree.

Aug. 8

-Stanley D. McGhee, 28, failure to appear—illegal parking.

Aug. 12

-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear—harassing communications, failure to appear—no liability insurance.

Aug. 18

-Michelle Diane Meeves, 54, failure to appear—harassment.

Aug. 20

-Michael Lynn Martin, 50, failure to appear—speeding, failure to appear—driving while revoked.

-Courtney Marie Isbell, 25, failure to appear—expired license.

Aug. 25

-Johnny Lee Pate, 31, drug paraphernalia—first offense.

Aug. 26

-Matthew Ryan Porter, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Aaron James Jackson, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance—marijuana.

Aug. 27

-Carl Richard McAnnally, 56, failure to appear—driving while license suspended, failure to appear—no trailer tag.

-Jarifa Fitzgerald Carter, 53, reckless endangerment.

Aug. 28

-Austin Wayne Hill, 19, failure to appear—running red light, failure to appear—expired tag.

-Edward Paul Gregg, 63, failure to appear—theft of property fourth degree (three counts).

Aug. 29

-Terry Lynn Abbott, 60, DUI.

-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 19, failure to appear—improper muffler.

Aug. 30

-Dustin Kirk Robinson, 30, failure to appear—running stop sign.

Helena

Sept. 8

-Elijah Dejuan Mikula, 26, DUI-alcohol.

-Daniel Ray Brown, 36, failure to appear-traffic.

-Jasmine Harvill, 20, giving false ID to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required.

Sept. 9

-Drew Bowen Handley, 32, disorderly conduct.

Sept. 10

-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 21, probation violation.

-Mario Eduardo Henriquez, 28, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance.

-Henacii Lakenya Robinson, 21, miscellaneous information.

Sept. 12

-Alex Cameron Bain, 20, DUI-alcohol under age 21.

Sept. 13

-Jamie Lauren Schultz, 28, DUI-alcohol.

-London Danelle Craig, 26, possession of a controlled substance.

Montevallo

Sept. 6

-Jameian Stephun Murphy, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 9

-Edward Anthony Shelton, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-David Shane Henderson, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 14

-Brooke McKinney Hill, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Sam Douglas Brooks, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Pelham

Sept. 6

-Michael Eidson, 40, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Walter Velasquez, 23, of Birmingham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

Sept. 7

-Jorge Landa Teodoro, 38, of Pelham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater and domestic violence 3rd degree.

Sept. 9

-Lionel Robinson, 53, of Helena, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Carlos Mines, 26, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

-Rodney Dodd, 41, of Hoover, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jennifer Myers, 43, of Columbiana, alias warrants.

-Lanitra Tyus, 32, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Levoris Snow, 33, of Center Point, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Sept. 10

-Michael Tully, 48, of Hueytown, home repair fraud.

-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, public lewdness.

Sept. 11

-Jeremiah Perryman, 26, of Pelham, alias warrants.