Alabaster library announces October events

ALABASTER – The Albert L. Scott Library has announced a full lineup of events in October for residents of all ages.

A special initiative children ages 4-11 may participate in is a new reading project.

From Oct. 1-30, kids can read books tied to fall and receive prizes and a certificate.

“They can read our library books about fall, books set in fall, books about falling, books set in a place with ‘fall’ in the name or books about falling in love, and more,” read a press release. “We have a book list to help with choices, or they can read any library books they want.”

To register and keep track of books read, go to Albertscott.readsquared.com or download the READsquared app.

Families that participated in the Summer Challenge 2020 already have an account and may use their old password.

Those who check out books from the library may pick up the registration gift.

The library also will participate in TeenTober, a national literacy initiative created by the Young Adult Library Services Association, which is a division of American Library Association.

“Our library will be among the thousands of libraries, schools and bookstores across the country participating in this month-long initiative encouraging teens to take advantage of reading in all its forms – books, magazines, e-books, audiobooks and more – and to become regular library users,” the release read.

TeenTober programs include the following:

Craft-o-ween – Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Participants will make quick and easy autumn and Halloween decorations with items found around the house, such as old books, water jugs and paper. Kids 11-18 years old can sign up for the program, which will be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page.

– Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Participants will make quick and easy autumn and Halloween decorations with items found around the house, such as old books, water jugs and paper. Kids 11-18 years old can sign up for the program, which will be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page. Inky Panels Book Talk – Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Readers 11-18 years old will have the opportunity to meet with others who share the love for books and talk about a graphic novel of their choice. Those wishing to participate should sign up. Space is limited, masks should be worn, and social distancing will be implemented.

– Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Readers 11-18 years old will have the opportunity to meet with others who share the love for books and talk about a graphic novel of their choice. Those wishing to participate should sign up. Space is limited, masks should be worn, and social distancing will be implemented. Spooky Halloween Trivia – Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m. Kids 11 years old and older can answer spooktacular trivia, ranging from history to literary horrors to superstitions. The game will be projected, and participants can play as individuals or in small teams. Costumes are welcome. Those wishing to participate should sign up. Space is limited, masks should be worn, and social distancing will be implemented.

– Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m. Kids 11 years old and older can answer spooktacular trivia, ranging from history to literary horrors to superstitions. The game will be projected, and participants can play as individuals or in small teams. Costumes are welcome. Those wishing to participate should sign up. Space is limited, masks should be worn, and social distancing will be implemented. WordArt Workshop – Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Tweens and teens will take a word of their choice and use paper, pencil and colors to turn each letter into a work of art. Materials for the program are provided. Those wishing to participate should sign up. Space is limited, masks should be worn, and social distancing will be implemented.

Other children’s programs will include an American Sign Language Seminar on eight Saturdays from Oct. 3-Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. via Zoom for kids 8 years old and older; Painting Fun Faces and More with Miss Jennie on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. via livestream for kids 5 years old and older; Civic Life Read to Lead Book Club on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. with David Mathews Center for Civic Life Education Director Gabrielle Lamplugh and Youth Service Librarian Frances Smith focusing on one theme per session, reading and discussing a book and including an activity; and Mr. Larry’s Hocus Pocus Halloween Magic Show on Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Story times are livestreamed at Facebook.com/AlbertLScottLibrary/live. Toddler Tales is livestreamed on Fridays at 10:30 a.m., and Sensory Story Time is livestreamed on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 3:30 p.m.

For adults, the October schedule includes events for those interested in group knitting and crocheting, learning how to use computer programs, obtaining information about Medicare and participating in a library book group.

The Ya Ya Yarners knit and crochet group will meet on October 5, 19 and 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the library. Space is limited because of COVID-19, so those interested in attending should email yayayarners@gmail.com.

Adult computer classes will include an introduction to Microsoft Word on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. and how to use all of the Google apps available with a Google account on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Call (205) 664-6822 or come by the library to sign up.

On Oct. 12 at 1 p.m., Karen Haiflich of the Medicare Information Source will help attendees navigate through the process of Medicare, including filing and benefits.

A Friends of the Library meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

The Library Book Group will meet on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett.

On Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., Paige Phillips, an agent of Medicare Advisors of Alabama, will present Medicare 101, a fun and informative class explaining what to expect with Medicare and how to ask the right questions.