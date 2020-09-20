September 20, 2020

The Alabaster Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a party during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 20. (File)

Alabaster police investigating deadly shooting at party

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:52 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 20, killing one and leaving another seriously injured.

According to APD, the incident happened at a party in Alabaster at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Old Highway 31 near 10th Avenue S.E. That’s when multiple shots were fired, leaving one woman and a male shot several times when police arrived.

The 27-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene, while the female had serious injuries and was immediately taken to UAB Hospital.

APD is currently investigating the shooting to figure out what started the incident and who is responsible. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries