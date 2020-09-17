Cinnaholic announces opening date for Hoover location

HOOVER – Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving innovative cinnamon roll creations, has announced its first Alabama location will open on Sept. 25.

The grand opening signifies continued growth for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain.

The new Hoover location at 270 Doug Baker Boulevard, Suite 300, joins more than 40 existing locations in 15 states and Canada.

Cinnaholic gained national attention after the company was featured on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.”

The fast-growing brand was also recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list.

Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and has 20 locations under construction and nine others anticipated to start buildouts this year.

Cinnaholic is on track to reach 60 locations by the end of 2020.

“Our customers can always expect a one-of-a-kind experience with Cinnaholic,” said John Rumore, owner of the new Cinnaholic location in Hoover. “I’m eager to share such a delicious dessert with the community. The concept is so unique and will serve a growing demographic.”

John and Vallee Rumore, along with their four children, will work together to bring the plant-based bakery to Hoover.

John is an experienced franchise operator as he was part of a family-owned, multi-unit, automated car wash business.

“As we continue to expand the Cinnaholic brand into new markets, Hoover was a clear choice,” said Heather Stennis, director of marketing at Cinnaholic. “The Rumore family’s passion for the brand and business experience reflect the qualities we look for in franchise partners.”

A cinnamon roll experience unlike any other, customers can choose from a variety of Cinnaholic’s signature frosting flavors and toppings to create their own cinnamon roll experience.

Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients are free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

The bakery also serves made-from-scratch brownies, cookies and baby bun.

Additionally, hot and cold brew coffee will be served.

Cinnamon rolls, bite-sized baby buns and chocolate chip cookies are just a few items available on the catering menu.

“The Rumore family are the perfect people to grow the Cinnaholic brand in Hoover,” said Spencer Reid, president of Cinnaholic. “Their commitment to the community is outstanding, and they truly understand the Cinnaholic concept and business model.”

As Cinnaholic of Hoover opens, the bakery will be following strict health and safety guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and local government agencies.

Extra precautions will be taken to ensure customer and employee safety.

For more information on Cinnaholic, visit Cinnaholic.com.