Shelby County Football Show Week 5
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we break down our two Games of the Week featuring Thompson at Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain at Hoover, while also talking about our other games. SCR Stars are named in the final 10 minutes.
Side note, the Helena/Pelham game has been canceled, but we still talk about both teams and what the expectation would have been in that game.
