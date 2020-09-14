Clyde William Greer

Montevallo

Clyde William Greer, age 80, of Montevallo, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 14, following a lengthy battle with dementia.

His funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at Montevallo First Baptist Church, lying in-state beginning at 1 p.m. A private committal service will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Mr. Greer spent his time investing in friends and family on memorable camping adventures and mission trips to Oneida Baptist Institute, Kentucky and Spain. Known for his friendly chatter during his walks around town, his wit, beautiful singing voice, and genuine love for others, Mr. Greer was also named Montevallo’s Citizen of the Year.

Mr. Greer’s career included decades as a Minister of Education, Music and Youth at Alabama Southern Baptist churches in Montevallo, Hamilton, Bessemer (Concord), and Elba as well as in Ellisville, Mississippi. He earned a degree in Church Music from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and a Master’s in Religious Education from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Brother Clyde retired from Montevallo First Baptist Church after 19 years there and a total of more 40 years in the ministry. He continued to minister to others as Interim Associational Director at Shelby Baptist Association (SBA) and as a volunteer there and at Owens House – The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Mr. Greer is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margie Harris Greer; sons, David Greer (Ruth), James Greer (Cindy), and Phillip Greer; grandchildren, Kayci Greer, Clark Greer, Anna Greer Smith (Austin), Andrew Liam Greer (Cheyenne), and Phillip Greer; one great-grandchild, Caleb; brother, Larry Greer (Peggy); sisters-in-law, Jane Greer, Katherine Burnett-Chaffin and Donis Gomillion; brother-in-law, John Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Dorothy Greer; brother, Bobby Greer; sister, Annette Jones; and brothers-in-law, Donald Gomillion, George Burnett, and Brooks Chaffin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the two charities where Clyde volunteered: Owens House Advocacy Center, PO Box 1145, Columbiana, AL 35051 or Shelby Baptist Association, PO Box 888, Columbiana, AL 35051.