Marriages for the week of Sept. 13, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 31-Sept. 4:
-Marcus Mizerany to Amanda Haley Draper.
-Kimberly Dailey to Peter Jonathan Gewin Eaves.
-Cynthia Osburn to Jimmy Carlton Wallace.
-Kane Solberg to Josi Madaline Crosier.
-Luke Schwartz to Alexandra Lee Cochran.
-James McGriff to Yingjun Yuan.
-Gregory Buszka to Andrea Joyce Ray.
-Stephen Horne to Barbara Busby Ray.
-Maria De Castillo to Aldo Martinez Ruiz.
-Jacob Johnson to Lyndsey Nicole Lewis.
-Doke Massa to Katherine Elaine Laatsch.
-Matthew Bush to Caitlyn Brianna Drummonds.
-Erin Morris to James Wilson Jenkins.
-Robert Nelson to Marilyn Rea Silva.
-Mikal Puckett to Michael Hirras Stamatios.
-Karana Nichols to Dominique Stephon Harris.
-Brandan Lloyd to Amber Maree Youngblood.
-James Cantone to Alexandra Danielle York.
-Richard Boothe to Cheryl Suzanne Wilkes.
-Lance Johnson to Savannah Grace Parker.
-Arthur Banuelos to Olga Teresa Lamprea Yepes.
-Jacob Roberson to Leska Mechelle Meeler.
-Samantha Hoke to Jordan Joseph Minor.
-Jason Walls to Abigail Morgan Walls.
