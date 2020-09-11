Land transactions for the week of Sept. 13, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 26-Sept. 2:
Aug. 26
-A&B Real Estate LLC to Sunset Properties LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Tin L. Vuong, for $388,830, for Lot 2038 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Rebecca McCalman to Rebecca D. McCalman, for $168,843.33, for Lot 12 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.
-Katherine Reinharden to Mark Gerald Bullard, for $206,000, for Lot 67 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.
-Regina Elliott to Jonathan Kaufman, for $212,000, for Lot 38 in Valley Forge.
-Susan Evans to Thomas G. Braddock, for $344,500, for Lot 39 in Deerwood Lake.
-Gamble Holdings LLC to Ralph E. Sorrell, for $94, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Butch Palmer to Wesley Sims, for $1,400.
-James Haley to Harry Perez, for $156,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Jason Miller to St. Holdings LLc, for $168,000, for Lot 108 in Daventry Amended Plat of Sector II.
-Michael Jones to Ashlyn Jones Bailey, for $431,230, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Jerry Stringfield to Vestmore LLc, for $56,000, for Lot 1 in Dunstans Map of Calera.
-Michael Jones to Tommy Jones, for $65,420, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Michael Jones to Michael Jones, for $151,530, for property in Section 13, Township 21 North, Range 15 East.
-Adam Mitchell to Jamie E. Grill, for $166,500, for Lot 543 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.
-Jason Johnson to Adam F. Mitchell, for $191,500, for Lot 307 in Forest Lakes 4th Sector.
-Richard King to Robert C. Thomas, for $430,000, for Lot 15-15 in Mt Laurel Phase III.
-Jeffery Rehovsky to Jeffery D. Rehovsky, for $237,400, for Lot 2645 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two Amended Map.
-Paul Estep to William Joseph Beam, for $265,000, for Lot 1 in Mallard Pointe.
-David Johnson to Donna H. Kotlik, for $140,000, for Lot 39 in Wyndham Townhomes.
-Brandi Woodruff to Jeffrey Howard, for $135,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Mindi Bragg to Lauren Bradshaw, for $265,900, for Lot 48 in Eagle Cove.
-Matthew Faunce to Aaron Snyder, for $203,000, for Lot 45 in Crestmont Resurvey.
-Sinclair Properties LLC to Amanda L. Skinner, for $247,200, for Lot 7 in Broken Bow South.
-Kelly Langele to Rigoberto Serrano Del Valle, for $63,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.
-Christian Schaefer to John Gray, for $384,000, for Lot 66 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 2.
-Boez LLX to P. Ray Construction LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 163 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.
-Earl Pate to Brett H. Brooks, for $140,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.
Aug. 27
-Beth Smith to Graceway Investment Group LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 13 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.
-Jonathan Crawford to Steven Petry, for $585,000, for Lot 22 in Woodford Amended Map.
-Countryview LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 11 in County View Estates Phase 3.
-John Neporadny to Billie C. Allen, for $464,000, for Lot 33 in Parc at Greystone.
-Kelly Scott to Thomas C. King, for $325,000, for Lot 33 in Sunset Lake Phase 5 Final Plat.
-Toni Huffstutler to William B. Proctor, for $260,125, for Lot 37 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.
-DAL Properties LLC to Paul William Estep, for $383515, for Lot 2403 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Wesley Lawley to Jacques N. Churchill, for $209,000, for Lot 75 in Union Station Phase II.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joshua L. Hall, for $209,900, for Lot 19 in Waterstone Phase 5.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Terranique S. Harris, for $278,590, for Lot 100 in Mallard Landing Pahse I.
-Western Properties LLC to Caytlin M. Campbell, for $152,850, for Lot 42 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.
-Jon Allison to Gary M. Hyden, for $493,000, for Lot 15 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.
-Jason Hill to Joel Elwyn Bearden, for $87,500, for Lot 13 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.
-Kevin L. Larsen and Sondra L. Larden Revocable Living Trust to Kevin L. Larsen, for $146,360, for Lot 1 in Larbell Farms Family Subdivision.
-Laurel Phillpot to Charles William Knox, for $247,000, for Lot 189 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.
-Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Alicia Caver, for $139,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Linda Tatum to Tracy L. Booker, for $175,000, for Lot 961 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Creekwater Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 314 in Creekwater Phase III.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Calvin Hartsfield, for $203,195, for Lot 35 in Springs Crossing Sector I.
-Paul Shank to Tommy T. Carter, for $155,000, for Lot 2 in Saddle Run.
-William Disharoon to Morgan L. Thomason, for $160,500, fo rLot 81 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase II.
-Darin Miller to Property One Inc., for $60,000, for Lot 11 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.
-Roy Gilbert to Leigh Ann Gilbert Higdon, for $475,000, for Lot 1 in Gilbert Family Estate Subdivision.
-Donovan Builders LLC to Deanna D. Wood, for $414,900, for Lot 317 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.
-Robert Lovell to Samuel K. Ford, for $475,000, for Lot 25 in Brook Highland 1st Sector.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Katelyn V. Brown Hunter, for $238,935, for Lot 7 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Norman Tanner, for $293,700, for Lot 1443 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-Barbara Wall to Clint Cummings, for $3,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 105 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate of the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 108 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Paul Tucker to Justin Hanrahan, for $175,000,f or Lot 4 in Grande View Garden and Townhomes First Addition.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 107 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 106 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 104 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 87 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 88 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 103 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 85 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 86 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Christopher Cobb to Christy Marbut, for $265,000, for Lot 58 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Benny Watson to Benny Watson, for $49,100, for Lot 15 in Somerset Townhomes.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Rocky W. Overstreet, for $474,688, for Lot 2048 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Richard Zaragoza to Juan Hernandez, for $107,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Paul Wells to Cuong M. Vo, for $350,000, for Lot 47 in Inverness Highlands.
-Moore Oil Co. Inc. to Jam Jar LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.
-Alexandra Wilson to Valerie R. Brown, for $185,000, for Lot 39 in Shalimar Point.
-Michael Swords to Jerome Hennebaul, for $144,000, for Lot 7 in Reynolds Addition to the Town of Montevallo.
-Jessica Coats to Michael Rogers, for $155,900, for Lot 46 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.
-Kenneth Bolling to Gary Farragut, for $145,000, for Lot 51 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.
-Richmond Huggins to Clint Cummings, for $3,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Jon Parnell to Jon Christopher Parnell, for $155,000, for Lot 70 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.
-Steven Petry to Daniel Lee Williams, for $365,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs.
-Bryan Singer to Zachary Martin Richardson, for $180,000, for Lot 115 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.
Aug. 28
-Thomas Jones to Jason T. Caldwell, for $575,000, for Lot 311 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.
-David Talley to Ralph A. Bertella, for $324,900, for Lot 11 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.
-Joann Bailey to Justin Bailey, for $36,500, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Graceway Investment Group LLC to Alliance Wealth Builders Inc., for $70,000, for Lot 13 in Monte Tierra 1 Addition.
-Adams Homes LLC to Adam R. Franklin, for $196,625, for Lot 46 in Old Ivy Phase II.
-Jes Summerchase LLC to CMF II Summerchase ar Riverchase LLC, for $26,673,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Daniel Hopkins to Victor Manuel Vences Flores, for $270,000, for Lot 11 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Lauren Ashley Sentell, for $342,050, for Lot 30 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.
-Elizabeth Brillhart to Brian S. McFarlin, for $410,000, for Lot 506 in Riverchase Country Club 12th Addition.
-Keri Hyde to Jacqueline T. Tanner, for $527,000, for Lot 222 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4B.
-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, for $23,560,f or Lot 5 in Paradise Cove.
-Joseph Brantley to JMR Properties LLC, for $128,000, for Lot 1 in Somerset Townhomes.
-Nancy Crowder to Terry R. Hosmer, for $620,000, for Lot 4AA in Oak Harbour Phase I Resurvey of Lots 3A and 4A of a Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Annette D. Meredith, for $400,443, for Lot 350 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Ronald Lee Payton, for $203,555, for Lot 87 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Richard Evanson to Richard Evanson, for $60,253, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Bryan Coyne to Laura Moore, for $550,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Anthony Thompson to Ryan H. Crumpton, for $265,000, for Lot 335 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC,f or $684,000, for Lot 627 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Angie Lucas to Michael W. Bevard, for $160,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-David Lollar to Tommy A. Walker, for $175,000, for Lot 4 in White Family Subdivision.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Brian Smith, for $287,695, for Lot 1410 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to John Hodge, for $149,400, for Lot 1 in White Oak Manor Subdivision Final Plat.
-Joyce Pickett to Townley P. Chattman, for $179,900, for Lot 51 in Rossburg Sector II.
-Charles Strain to Edward Van Anderson, for $375,000, for Lot 22 in Jameswood Second Sector.
-S & L Homes LLC to Brayton Lane Lowery, for $250,000, for Lot 7 in Shelby Shores Inc. the 1969 Sector.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Pena Roberto Rodriguez, for $197,485, for Lot 40 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.
-Michael Hood to David Jake Johnson, for $184,000, for Lot 4 in Cedar Bend Phase 2.
-Kate Parker to Craig A. White, for $865,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Douglas Wright to Caleb michael Pittman, for $422,000, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Courtney Pittman to Phillip R. Creel, for $265,000, for Lot 3 in Stillwood Estates.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Teresa Annette Durocher, for $198,395, for Lot 41 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.
-John Farr to Shawn W. Myers, for $61,500, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
Aug. 31
-Meredith Paddock to Meredith M. Paddock, for $68,350, for Lot 17 in Cambridge Point First Sector.
-Toshia Walters to Sarah Dozier, for $199,000, for Lot 47 in Willow Creek Phase Two.
-John Almond to Tyshawn Hargrove, for $429,000, for Lot 2112 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 1 Sector 2.
-Chestine Hughes to Lucas Ladeji Bolaji, for $315,000, for Lot 11 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Jarrod Woods to Elizabeth Lynne Cochran, for $165,000, for Lot 44 in Eagle Woods Estates First Sector.
-James Hartley to Paul Martina, for $140,000, for Lot 16 in K B Nickersons Survey on Helena Road.
-Timothy Tingle to Christopher Timothy Tingle, for $74,720, for Lot 3 in Tingle Family Subdivision.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Roger Phillip Richards, for $427,210, fo rLot 522 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Jarita Nicole Perry, for $163,381, for Lot 10 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Christle Agee, for $169,500, for Lot 79 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-David Wade to Cynthia Ann Atkin, for $164,000, for Lot 609 in Forest Lakes 12 Sector.
-Patricia Brown to Chuntekia Cherry, for $199,900, for Lot 9 in Lake Lane First Sector.
-Janice Bredall to Gerrie F. Hansford, for $385,000, for Lot 29 in Cottages at Danberry Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.
-J W Stevenson LLC to Timeless Homes LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 83 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase I.
-Ryan Crumpton to Katie Mullinax Burnside, for $185,000, for Lot 67 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $100,000, for Lot 212 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Mass Holdings LLC to Hanah Danielle Brock, for $236,000, for Lot 43 in Portsouth Second Sector.
-Harold Watson to Heather Lee Olivet, for $429,900, for Lot 1728 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Taytyana Carlicia Kellam Jones, for $202,310, for Lot 82 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Elizabeth Smith to Timothy R. Cash, for $125,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Lucas Bolaji to Kathleen K. Collins, for $245,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.
-Richard Saito to Jean S. Estes, for $249,900, for Lot 71 in Narrows Point.
-Cassidy Cash to Blakelee Webber Woods, for $325,000, for Lot 918 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase II.
-Hailey Jones to Hailey Jones, for $0, for Lot 133 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.
-Patricia Schafer to Charles Kirby Perkins, for $309,000, for Lot 252 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended Map.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-109 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-59 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Micah Weems, for $271,165, for Lot 90 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Miguel Torres, for $295,595, for Lot 1444 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Joshua Eric Mixon, for $442,900, for Lot 351 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-April Gospodareck to Desmond Ingram, for $280,000, for Lot 368 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Harsh Hareshkumar Modi, for $239,925, for Lot 118 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-James Mclendon to Teodoro Morales, for $276,900, for Lot 4 in Indian Wood Forest Second Sector Resurvey of Lot 4 Block 2.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Carol G. Heiberger, for $385,900, for Lot 504 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Jeffrey Heiberger to Joseph R. Miller, for $519,900, fo rLot 350 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.
-Kirby Perkins to Nicole Guyette, for $315,000, fo rLot 7 in South Pointe Fifth Sector.
-Wanda Stone to Timothy J. Dunleavy, for $518,700, for Lot 88 in Village at Highland lakes Sector One.
-Jag Investment Strategies LLC to Laura A. Cruce, for $457,500, for Lot 2 in Metzger Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.
-Myron Thomas to Jacob Dunlap Bradshaw, for $252,500, for Lot 18 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.
-Michael Hopkins to Michael Daniel Kozlowski, for $599,000, for Lot 1221 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.
-Philip Cruce to Austin Buckner, for $342,000, fo rLot 126 in Willow Oaks.
-Ronald Martucci to James E. Kiker, for $424,900, for Lot 37 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.
-Brandy Brantley to Brandy Lewis Brantley, for $52,255, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ashley Bryanne Birmingham, for $225,245, for Lot 212 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Lindsey Champion to Daniel M. Mims, for $198,500, for Lot 48 in Old Cahaba II B.
-Gary Mendl to Randall L. Dillard, for $384,000, for Lot 1517 in Highland Lakes 15th Sector.
-David Karcher to Shaun Self, for $375,000, for Lot 8 in Wood Ridge Final Plat.
-Enrique Gonzalez Perez to Maite Acosta, for $104,000, for Lot 28 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.
Sept. 1
-Thomas Elmore to Roxana Marilin Quijada Martinez, for $210,000, for Lot 43 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-Raquel Stevenson to Penny Annette Hudson, for $155,500, for Lot 22 in Summerchase Phase 3.
-Theolishia Smith to Joel Zamudio Hernandez, for $244,000, for Lot 281 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.
-Betty Ayers to Betty L. Ayers, for $277,000, for Lot 45 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.
-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 94 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Haley Strickland to Taylor Reynolds, for $205,000, for Lot 65 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6.
-South Partnership LLP to Mohamad Walid Kassir, for $270,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-James Sutherland to Christopher Dorris, for $222,500, for Lot 64 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase 1.
-James Goodsell to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $184,000, for Lot 110 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.
-Robin Bridges to Andrea Saxon Lamberson, for $210,000, fo rLot 53 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 3.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Vashuna Carroll, for $233,398, for Lot 63 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-William Leung to Chung Kit & Company LLC, for $66,000, for Lot 22 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.
-Willie Byrd to Daniel Nantz, for $240,000, for Lot 25 in Kinsale Garden Homes Third Sector.
-Brenda Bailey to jonathan Cochrane, for $114,900, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 5 West.
-Jennifer Wise to A Pinch of Healthy LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 510 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 4th Amended Plat.
-Sarah Palmer to Shamaral Thomas, for $301,000, for Lot 16 in Summer Place Second Sector.
-Bonnie Brown to Kenneth Proctor, for $289,000, for Lot 144 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Ralph Moore to Phillip Zuccala, for $271,900, for Lot 8 in Broken Bow.
-Rosemary Moore to Anita Fay Bennett, for $115,000, for Lot 2 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.
-Myron Fleming to Cornelius Maurice Baker McDaniel, for $150,000, for Lot 49 in Meriweather Sector 2.
-William Larrington to Branwin R. Dubose, for $216,900, for Lot 8 in Fieldstone Park First Sector.
-William Disharoon to Dorrion Johnson, for $5,000, for Lot 47 in Cameron Woods Third Addition.
-Kenneth Proctor to Hobert Sidney Fields, for $225,000, for Lot 17 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Misty Nicole Potter, for $262,245, for Lot 211 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Mark Shumate to Shannon Shumate, for $99,000, for Lot 23 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.
-Pedro Da Costa to Beverly Hunter, for $287,000, for Lot 21 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.
-Shannon Shumate to Live the 511 LLC, for $147,000, for Lot 23 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.
-Patrick Ray to John Wayne Morris, for $238,000, for Lot 6-26 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector 6th Addition.
-Freedom Driven Properties LLC to John Thomas Owen, for $179,900, for Lot 8 in Rudy Tidmore.
-Jim Blair to Edward Kent Scott, for $650,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Shaquita Pruitt, for $333,400, for Lot 6046 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Stacey Rosato, for $240,500, for Lot 237 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Layne J. Punch, for $397,629, for Lot A90 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Jim Imhof to Mark S. Kirkendall, for $295,000, for Lot 6 in Edenton 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Kathryn Dorris to Autumn Brooke Ward, for $140,000, for Lot 22 in Enclave Phase I.
-Adams Homes LLC to Benjamin J. Allen, for $224,650, for Lot 619 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.
-Michael Weber to Ty Patterson, for $360,000, for Lot 265 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.
-Rebecca Jones to Benjamin M. Hudson, for $519,900, for Lot 40 in Woodford Amended Map.
-Antonio Rios to Stephanie Petelle, for $237,000, for Lot 2 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Amir Hantoosh, for $755,683, for Lot 1042 in Blackridge Phase 1B.
-Michelle Tombrello to Jimmy Mangina, for $252,500, for Lot 2090 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Mantana Damrongsak, for $683,294, for Lot 1041 in Blackridge Phase 1B.
-Flemming Partners LLC to John Durham Almond, for $443,301, for Lot 2060 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Mohammad A. Khan, for $469,000, for Lot 2053 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A Final Plat.
Sept. 2
-Lay Lake Rentals LLC to Gary M. Eubanks, for $360,000, for Lot 8-15 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.
-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 106 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Lee Smith to Brian G. Smith, for $176,500, for Lot 59 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase III.
-Mary Czeskleba to Janet Northing, for $249,900, for Lot 16 in Old Towne Forest Second Addition.
-Issiac Dickens to Detorious, for $13,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21, Range 1 West.
-Jason Shaw to Mary Jane Czeskleba Clark, for $295,000, for Lot 4 in Norwick Forest First Sector.
-Carlton Martin to Alexander J. Berryman, for $245,500, for Lot 9 in Navajo West Sector of Navajo Hills.
-Evelyn Elam to Paul Smith, for $270,000, for Lot 36 in Valley Brook Phase II Resurvey.
-Ralph Carrigan to Muhammed Sadiq Kanjiani, for $395,000, for Lot 49 in Arbor Hill Phase I Resurvey No. 1.
-Allison Moore to Elvia Mancilla Torres, for $205,000, for Lot 28 in Brookhollow Second Sector.
-Steve Guin to Chase Brenton Stephens, for $260,000, for Lot 2 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.
-Corey Hobbs to Jeremy A. Swain, for $259,900, for Lot 219 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.
-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, fo rLot 84 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Chad Sandridge to Michael A. Killian, for $215,000, for Lot 2-28 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.
-David Meadows to Maria E. Costa, for $250,000, for Lot 5 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 1.
-Detorious Kirksey to Detorious Kirksey, for $11,615, for property in Section 36, Township 21, Range 1 West.
-Pamela Hyatt to Daqwon Ramon Carr, for $154,000, for Lot 268 in Waterford Village Sector 3.
-Matthew McNutt to Zachary Evan Nichols, for $335,000, for Lot 14 in Kerry Downs Subdivision of Inverness.
-James Roberts to Clifford Wesley Galloway, for $213,000, for Lot 981 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.
-Jacquelyn Keyman to Pamela K. Hyatt, for $182,000, for Lot 314 in Shelby Forest Estates Resurvey No. 1.
-Kellie Broadhead to Brian Thomas Properties, for $45,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Michael Hull to Joshua M. Moore, for $237,000, for Lot 45 in Valley Station Second Sector.
-Jesse Rushton to Olivia Joy Pruitt, for $307,500, for Lot 1848 in Old Cahaba Phase V 3rd Addition.
-Clarence Allen to Rosemary Gilliland, for $75,000, for Lot 1 in Legion Heights.
-Kimberly Miller to Lori Wallington, for $222,000, for Lot 100 in Laurel Woods Phase IV.
-William Beech to Daniel F. White, for $599,600, for Lot 304 in Riverchase Country Club 10th Addition.
-Patrick Franklin to Joan MacWilliam, for $380,000, for Lot 21 in Kerry Downs.
-Michael Vigneulle to Richard Brandon Vigneulle, for $286,600, for Lot 2 in T & R Family Subdivision Resurvey.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Helena P. O’Connor, for $326,693, for Lot 1028 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-Laurin Humphries to Andrew S. Roy, for $218,000, for Lot 1209 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 2nd Amended Plat.
-Joshua Clarke to Debbie M. Speaks, for $340,000, for Lot 833 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.
-Marcie Gaylor to Noah Stone Landry, for $167,000, for Lot 15 in Park Place Third Addition.
-Michael Brown to Gregory Lane Mullins, for $230,000, fo rLot 4 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.
-Allison Cease to Sherry L. Jones, for $127,000, for Lot 34 in Shoal Creek.
-Richard Morgan to Michael A. Talerico, for $220,000, for Lot 8 in Olde Towne Forest.
-DAL Properties LLC to Christopher John William Bell, for $399,900, for Lot 2404 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Jon Walker to Tyler M. Payne, for $295,000, for Lot 5 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.
-Sammy Campisi to Ginger Hand McDonald, for $351,000, for Lot 15 in Cedar Cove Phase III.
-David Moore to Allison W. Moore, for $136,800, for Lot 28 in Brookhollow Second Sector.
-John Marlin to Glenda W. Mortenson, for $308,000, for Lot 544 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase I Reusrvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 and 557-56`.
-Amber Cunningham to Breanna Clark, for $137,000, for Lot 65 in Townside Square Sector One.
-James Blue to Brandon Darrell Austin Woods, for $289,900, for Lot 33 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Alicia Clifton to Linda Pare, for $112,500, for Lot 1110 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Barbara Yeager to Barbara Sue Yeager, for $55,150, for Lot 2 in Brechenridge Park Resurvey.
-Leon Archer to Charlot Denny, for $80,000.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Madhukar Reddy Gunreddy, for $358,965, for Lot A-103 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Lena Viskil to Christalyn Lashon Presley, for $152,500, for Lot 13 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.
-Jared Raney to Monica Marie Lee Williams, for $247,000, for Lot 136 in Cottage at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.
-Valor Communities LLC to Keybali1 LLC, for $159,900, fo rLot 97 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Galina Waites to Abubakir Babikir, for $300,000, for Lot 60 in Thorn Berry.
-Rodney Howell to Rodney K. Howell, for $311,500, for Lot 205 in Greystone Legacy 2nd Sector.
-Thomas Godfryd to Patrick W. Franklin, for $715,000, for Lot 13 in Heather Point Second Addition to Kerry Downs Amended Map.
-Thomas Godfryd to Patrick W. Franklin, for $75,000, for Lot 14 in Heather Point Second Addition to Kerry Downs Amended Map.
-Barbara McNabb to Kevin Maurice Dunham, for $246,000, for Lot 19 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.
-Anthony Manzi to Lauren Trader, for $323,000, for Lot 38 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Mallory Rutan to Johnny Rau Beal Bernard, for $225,000, for Lot 7 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.
-Patrick McDonald to Joshua David Miller, for $290,000,f or Lot 12 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.
-Bobby Baldwin to Frederick Fike, for $206,000, for Lot 14 in Alabaster Highlands Sector 2.
-Sam Armstrong to Jon K. Walker, for $299,900, for Lot 80 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 2.
-Carl Parker to Julie Lamb, for $240,000, for Lot 10 in Apache Ridge Sectors 2 and 3.
-John Bell to Erika Michelle Bounds, for $221,500, fo rLot 100 in Camden Cove 8th Sector Final Plat.
-Dwight Driskell to Robert C. Abrahamson, for $360,000, for Lot 17 in Riverchase West First Addition.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Sept. 13, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 21-29: Aug. 21 -Theft of... read more