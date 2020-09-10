PHOTO GALLERY: WEEK OF SPORTS in Shelby County
Sports is in full swing and see all our photos from September 1st-5th. With volleyball, cross country track, high school football and the Bump n Grind mountain biking races at Oak Mountain State Park. See all our images from each of these events at www.shelbycountyphotos.com
