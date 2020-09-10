James Crawford Mitchell
James Crawford Mitchell
Columbiana
James Crawford Mitchell, age 87, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10.
The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Sallie Majors officiating. Burial will follow at Elliottsville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
