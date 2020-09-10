Athlete of the Week: Alexis Anderson

Athlete of the Week: Sept. 6, 2020



Name: Alexis Anderson

School: Spain Park High School

Grade: 12th

What sports do you play? Varsity softball and bowling.

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? Prayer before every game.

What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Math, because I like numbers.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? Varsity bowling team.

What are your hobbies? Working out.

What is your favorite sports team? Atlanta Braves

Who is your favorite athlete? Derek Jeter

What do you want to be when you grow up? A physical therapist.

