Village Place intersection undergoing improvements

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – A realignment and intersection improvement project has begun at Village Place at the Bearden Road intersection in Pelham.

The intersection closed on Sept. 8 and traffic is currently limited to locals only as the construction project begins. The intersection is planned to be reopened on Nov. 2 following the completion of the project.

According to City Engineer Chris Nicholson, the project will be a great benefit to citizens of Pelham as it will provide for better sight and safety at the intersection, which sits right off of Alabama 119 near the Post Office.

“The project involves realignment of the intersection, resurfacing and drainage improvements,” Nicholson said. “This project benefits sight distance and safety at the intersection.”

Realignment involves eliminating the skew angle of an intersection, which is designed to make visibility better for those turning out of Village Place onto Bearden Road.

The project made its way through Pelham’s City Council on July 20, with an estimated cost of $195,458.54 to complete the improvements with a 45 workday contract.

The project will call for occasional lane closures between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on certain days.