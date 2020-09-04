University of Montevallo opens new College of Business building

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo opened a new 10,000-square-foot facility adding space for the Michael E. Stephens College of Business with the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24, greatly enhancing the college’s offerings.

The new home for the College of Business is a state-of-the-art and technology-rich facility. It features a large student commons and event space to facilitate interactions between students, faculty and the business community. Two additional technology-enhanced classrooms, student team study rooms, professional development spaces and a case presentation boardroom add much-needed expansion spaces for the college.

“Finally, the students and faculty of the Stephens College of Business have a space that reflects the world-class education the college has always delivered,” said Dr. Stephen Craft, dean of the Stephens College of Business. “Stephens Hall will serve the business school but also act as a hub for students from all disciplines to gather and study – albeit socially distanced for now.”

The building honors the memory of its namesake, Michael E. Stephens, who passed away in 2017. Stephens left a $3.6 million legacy gift to UM designated toward the construction of the new facility.

“I know Mike would be so proud of the vision, and attention to detail that went into developing the new addition to the College of Business,” said Michael Stephens’ widow, Allison Stephens. “It is my belief that this investment will truly accentuate the educational opportunities for the students of Montevallo and further accelerate their path to becoming future leaders within the business community.”

The new building will help further the success the College of Business has seen over the years, and will continue an upward trend in the college’s enrollment.

“The Stephens College of Business has been doing very well. The college earned reaffirmation from disciplinary accreditor AACSB International in the spring, and we achieved an all-time high enrollment in our MBA program for fall,” Craft said.

In addition to the graduate MBA program, the Stephens College of Business offers undergraduate majors in accounting, finance, management and marketing, as well as a non-business technology degree in computer informatics. Additional areas of concentrated study include economics, management information systems, nonprofit studies, cybersecurity and sports business.

The Stephens College MBA program is available in a log-in/drop-in format in which students have the choice to participate in-person or to log in and participate in a fully immersive distance experience. This fall, MBA courses are offered both on-campus and at a remote location in Pelham with full online options.