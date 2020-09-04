Shelby County Schools to serve meals at no cost to students

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools will offer meals to students free of charge starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“During these unprecedented times, USDA has extended the flexibility for schools to serve meals at no cost to students,” read an email to parents. “All Shelby County Schools will participate in this program as long as it is available.”

All students may eat standard meals (breakfast and lunch) at no cost; however, students will be required to purchase extra items that are not part of a standard meal (bottled water, extra entrée or ice cream).

Since district leaders expect the program to eventually end when federal funds are exhausted, households that may qualify for meal benefits are encouraged to complete a meal benefit application at Myschoolapps.com/application.