Police reports for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1-Aug. 31:

Alabaster

Aug. 25

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 100 block of Warwick Circle.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. An electronic vape/smoking device was confiscated.

-Found property from the 2400 block of U.S. 31. A Keltec firearm was recovered.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A single occupancy dwelling sustained $3,500 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast. A Taurus firearm valued at $300 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2001 Toyota Sequoia sustained $100 in damages.

-Property damage from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. A 2014 Nissan Sentra sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of Diane Lane. A Samsung Smart TV valued at $2,000, TV valued at $150, Apple iPad valued at $300 and Apple TV box valued at $200 were stolen.

Aug. 26

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $50.48 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Corporate Woods Circle. Money in the amount of $27,876.51 was stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Douglas Drive.

-Harassment communications from the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Trespassing notice from the 700 block of Fulton Springs Road.

Aug. 27

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $700.86 was stolen.

-Information only from Railroad Avenue, Maylene.

Aug. 28

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Waxwing Trace.

-Identity theft from the 70 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of Old Highway 31. A front door valued at $450 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Ford F-150 sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation-assault from the 300 block of Eighth Street Southwest. Marijuana and drugs/narcotics equipment were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Olde Towne Way.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 500 block of Mission Hills Road.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Two knives were confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A wallet valued at $100 and contents were stolen.

Aug. 29

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. An Alabama driver’s license was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $89.97 was stolen; a glass pipe with burnt residue, a cut straw with white residue, two $1 bills and a baggie of a white, glassy substance were confiscated.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of Falling Waters Lane.

Aug. 30

-Information; death report from the 400 block of Sweet Leaf Lane.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive. A 2020 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $183.32 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $48.92 was stolen.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North. A purse/handbag/wallet was recovered.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Timber Ridge Trace. A tire was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $65.96 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $104.63 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $308.20 was stolen.

-Found property from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. Methadone valued at $40 was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. General merchandise valued at $160.73 was stolen.

-Information only report from the 500 block of North Grande View Trail.

Calera

Aug. 21

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, burglary third degree from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 900 block of 18th Street.

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 25.

Aug. 22

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Exit 234 of I-65 North.

-Agency assist, Safe Streets Ordinance violation from Shelby County 12 at Shelby County 22.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Attempted suicide from Apricot Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-theft of property from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

Aug. 23

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Alabama 70.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of McMahon Highlands.

-Animal bite from 18th Street and 20th Avenue.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Disorderly conduct-failure to obey police officer, obstructing government operations, DUI-combined substance from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Winners Circle.

Aug. 24

-Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 near Shelby County 147.

-Property damage from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Alabama 70.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, tampering with physical evidence from Shelby County 42.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Gould Road Summerhill, Columbiana.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from Shelby County 42.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Exit 234 of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 700 block of 17th Street.

-Incident from the 800 block of Daventry Lane.

-DUI-any substance from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Ninth Street.

Aug. 25

-Information from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Open container, reckless driving from I-65 North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Duty to give information and render aid from Shelby County 22.

-Incident from the 300 block of Maggie Way.

Aug. 26

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Tolenson Road and Shelby County 42.

-Theft of property first degree (information) from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property third degree from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempting to elude, duty to remain at scene of accident from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempting to elude from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 32500 block of U.S. 31.

Aug. 27

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sunset Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, DUI-any substance from I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, possession by a pistol by a drunk/addict, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from the 242-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Information from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.

-Theft of property third degree from the 800 block of Savannah Lane.

-Attempting to elude from the 200 block of Pecan Lane.

Aug. 28

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from Carrington Lane.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 700 block of Main Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic incident from the 15800 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 9400 block of Shelby County 22.

Harpersville

July 2

-Impoundment from Vincent.

July 4

-Impoundment from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

July 7

-Theft of property-shoplifting from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

July 10

-Burglary of residence from the 200 block of Shelby County 62.

July 11

-Overdose from Woodland Road.

July 17

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

July 18

-Found property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280.

July 19

-Domestic incident from the 4500 block of U.S. 280.

Helena

Aug. 24

-Possession of marijuana second degree from a parking lot on Roy Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree, violation of a domestic violence protection order, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest, DUI-any substance, disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required from Helena Marketplace.

Aug. 25

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Theft of property third degree from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Firearms license required from Shelby County 52 East at Plantation Place.

Aug. 26

-Property damage from Helena Marketplace.

Aug. 28

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of River Valley Terrace.

-Domestic incident from Bentmoor Way.

Aug. 29

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 52 East and Shelby County 95.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 400 block of Fieldstone Drive.

Aug. 30

-Criminal mischief third degree from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 West near Riverwoods Parkway.

Montevallo

Aug. 27

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Melton Street (residence/home). Damaged was miscellaneous wall art valued at $25.

Aug. 28

-Larceny/theft-TOP 2, $500-less than $1,500 from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was $1,200 valued at $1,200.

-Assault-simple assault from Montevallo Villas Apartment Complex (residence/home).

Aug. 29

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 0.7 grams; green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and small glass pipe containing burnt marijuana residue valued at $6.

Aug. 30

-Information only from Fairview Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Vine Street (residence/home).

Aug. 31

-Burglary-residence-force and larceny/theft-theft-from residence, $500-less than $1,500 from Motley Avenue (residence/home). Damaged was a back door frame and copper wire valued at $1,700. Stolen was a Poulan push mower, 12,000 BTU Window AC unit and 18,000 BTU window AC unit valued at $1,120.

Sept. 1

-Assault-domestic-harassment-family and obstructing police-interference with a domestic violence from Graham Street (parking lot/garage.).

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

-Liquor-PI appears in public place under influence from AL-25 (supermarket).

Pelham

Aug. 23

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Holland Trail (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 24

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $1.

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 25

-Criminal mischief from the 700 Block of Cahaba Manor Trail (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $400.

-Theft from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was services valued at $1,052.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was services valued at $343.87.

-Fraud from the 1100 Block of Yeager Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 27

-Theft from the 1300 Block of Caliston Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was assorted papers valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a seat valued at $1,000.