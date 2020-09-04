Athlete of the Week: Jon White
Athlete of the Week: Aug. 30, 2020
Name: Jon White
School: Pelham High School
Grade: 11th
What sports do you play? Football and baseball
Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? I listen to rap.
What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? History; learning about past wars interests me.
Are you involved in other school activities or groups? No
What are your hobbies? Working out
What is your favorite sports team? University of Miami football and baseball
Who is your favorite athlete? Pat Tillman and Dwayne Johnson
What do you want to be when you grow up? A U.S. Secret Service agent
