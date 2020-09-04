Athlete of the Week: Jon White

Athlete of the Week: Aug. 30, 2020

Name: Jon White

School: Pelham High School

Grade: 11th



What sports do you play? Football and baseball

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? I listen to rap.

What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? History; learning about past wars interests me.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? No

What are your hobbies? Working out

What is your favorite sports team? University of Miami football and baseball

Who is your favorite athlete? Pat Tillman and Dwayne Johnson

What do you want to be when you grow up? A U.S. Secret Service agent

The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.