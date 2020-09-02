Shelby County Small Business of the Year nominations being accepted

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Several business organizations in Shelby County are collaborating on a joint Small Business of the Year program in five categories as part of this year’s annual Small Business Celebration presented in 2020 by Regions Bank. The Chelsea Business Alliance, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street, Pelham Business Alliance and The Shelby County Chamber are participating in the effort.

Completed nomination packets in five categories are due to The Shelby County Chamber by no later than Wednesday, Sept. 23 by 5 p.m.

“We’re extremely appreciative of our partners, the Chelsea Business Alliance, the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and the Pelham Business Alliance wanting to collaborate with us on the 2020 Small Business Celebration,” said Kirk Mancer, President and CEO of The Shelby County Chamber.

“Small business, which employs half of all private sector employees, generates roughly 70 percent of new jobs annually and accounts for one of every 13 U.S. workers, truly is the backbone of our economy both nationally and locally,” shared Steve Gilbert, Executive Director with the Montevallo Chamber.

Diane Thomas, owner of PostNet of Chelsea and current president of the Chelsea Business Alliance, added, “What’s more, roughly 75 percent of our close to 1,500 combined investors (members) are companies which employ 20 or fewer people. So, you can see why small business is vitally important to each of our organizations.”

Courtney Bennett, Executive Director of Montevallo Main Street, also commented, “Our mission is to support local business owners because they are the foundation for any city – and that’s especially true here in Montevallo. We look forward to working with these

other business organizations in celebrating the impact which small business has in Montevallo and throughout Shelby County.”

The five categories which will be recognized for the 2020 Small Business Celebration are:

Category I (1-5 employees; open 1 year or more),

Category II (6-10 employees; open 1 year or more),

Category III (11-20 employees; open 1 year or more),

Category IV (21+ employees; open less than 1 year) and

Category V (open less than one year, less than 25 total employees).

“We normally hold this program in collaboration with National Small Business Month in May each year,” Mancer said. “Given where things were during that timeframe, however, our four organizations decided to delay our 2020 program. We also knew celebrating the hard work — and positive impact — which small businesses operating in Shelby County have undertaken during these challenging days was something we absolutely needed to do this year.”

The 2020 recipients will be announced at the Small Business of the Year Awards’ Virtual Program scheduled for October. Nomination packets are available online at Shelbychamber.org, or by contacting The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542, or via e-mail at info@shelbyhamber.org.