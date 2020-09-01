All three local 7A teams recognized in latest football poll

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

It was an impressive first two weeks of the 2020 high school football season in Shelby County with all but two AHSAA teams from the county having at least one win through the first two weeks of the season and four still undefeated.

Three of those four teams not only reside in the same classification but also the same region, as Thompson, Spain Park and Oak Mountain all got off to 2-0 starts through the first two weeks of the season in Class 7A, Region 3.

And in the latest ASWA rankings, all three were recognized as being top 13 teams in the standings with Thompson and Spain Park both inside the top 10.

They’re also three of six from Region 3 inside the top 15 with Gadsden City (2-0) just behind the Eagles at No. 14.

While those three local teams are the only ones from the county featured in the latest rankings, it’s an impressive group with Thompson leading the pack at No. 1 as the defending 7A champs.

So far, the Warriors have handled business through the first two weeks with wins of 56-34 and 39-7.

Junior quarterback Conner Harrell has stepped into the starting role, replacing two straight Class 7A Backs of the Year, and handled his business both with his legs and his arm. He’s also gat an array of talent around him such as J.B. Mitchell, Tre Roberson, Ryan Peppins, Sam Reynolds, Jarrett Crockett and Brandon Franklin.

But the impressive jump from week one to week two for Thompson was the defensive improvement. The Warriors went from giving up 34 in the opener to seven in game two.

Entering the season with what was expected to be the top defense in the state, that was a welcome sight because if Thompson is clicking on both sides of the ball, there may not be a team that can beat them this year.

Just behind the Warriors are two other Region 3 teams—the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies at No. 2 and the Hoover Buccaneers at No. 3. Auburn and Fairhope close out the 7A top five.

As for Spain Park, the Jaguars came in as the No. 10 team in the standings thanks to a strong 52-21 win in the opener against Huntsville and an impressive comeback for a 21-14 win in week two against the Briarwood Lions.

Against Briarwood, the Jags fell behind 14-0 in the first half and could only muster up one first down. But in the second half, they went 9-for-9 on third downs and 1-for-1 on fourth down to pull off the comeback victory.

We’ll get a good feel for how good the Jags are when they take on No. 2 Hewitt on Friday, Sept. 4.

Other top 10 teams include Prattville, Austin, James Clemens and Central-Phenix City.

Oak Mountain sits just outside the top 10 for the time being but opens region play with Gadsden City, which could go a long way in moving the Eagles up the rankings should they win.

Through the first two weeks, Oak Mountain picked up a 38-2 win against Chelsea and a 28-21 win against Pelham. The Eagles are one of the most experienced teams in the county this year.

The full rankings from AISA to Class 7A are below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (23); 2-0; 276 Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 199 Hoover; 2-0; 191 Auburn; 2-0; 160 Fairhope; 2-0; 136 Prattville; 2-0; 95 Austin; 2-0; 76 James Clemens; 1-1; 54 Central-Phenix City; 0-2; 39 Spain Park; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mountain Brook (16); 1-0; 252 Oxford (6); 1-1; 222 Blount; 1-1; 164 Eufaula (1); 2-0; 144 McGill-Toolen; 0-0; 137 Pinson Valley; 1-1; 133 Clay-Chalkville; 2-0; 81 Gardendale; 2-0; 64 Opelika; 0-1; 60 Saraland; 1-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Crossing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Clay Co. (21); 2-0; 269 St. Paul’s (1); 2-0; 203 Ramsay; 1-0; 174 Pleasant Grove (1); 0-1; 169 Faith-Mobile; 2-0; 130 Guntersville; 1-0; 102 Alexandria; 1-0; 99 UMS-Wright; 1-1; 64 Fairview; 2-0; 57 Pike Road; 2-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

American Chr. (17); 2-0; 257 Bibb Co. (5); 2-0; 218 Vigor (1); 1-0; 183 Gordo; 2-0; 152 Madison Co.; 2-0; 120 Deshler; 0-1; 100 Madison Aca.; 1-0; 92 Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 61 Jacksonville; 1-1; 45 Etowah; 0-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee Co. (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Priceville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Piedmont (23); 1-0; 276 Fyffe; 1-0; 206 Walter Wellborn; 1-0; 179 Flomaton; 2-0; 149 T.R. Miller; 1-1; 107 Ohatchee; 2-0; 82 7 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 1-1; 78 7 (tie) Pike Co.; 0-1; 78 Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 54 Reeltown; 1-1; 51

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (1-1) 13, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 10, Montgomery Aca. (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (22); 1-0; 272 Randolph Co. (1); 1-0; 183 Mars Hill Bible; 1-1; 168 Red Bay; 1-0; 155 Lanett; 1-1; 150 Spring Garden; 1-0; 105 G.W. Long; 0-0; 95 Elba; 2-0; 53 Ariton; 1-1; 46 Clarke Co.; 1-0; 43

Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Colbert Co. (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Brantley (23); 1-0; 276 Linden; 1-0; 206 Sweet Water; 0-1; 172 Maplesville; 1-1; 147 Notasulga; 0-0; 131 Fruitdale; 1-0; 110 Pickens Co.; 0-1; 92 Marengo; 0-1; 44 Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 35 Cedar Bluff; 0-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Autauga Aca. (21); 1-0; 270 Glenwood (1); 2-0; 207 Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 172 Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 159 Pike Liberal Arts; 1-0; 131 Monroe Aca. (1); 1-0; 105 Edgewood; 2-0; 88 Escambia Aca.; 1-1; 66 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 61 Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 48

Others receiving votes: Patrician (1-0) 2, Sparta (0-1) 2.