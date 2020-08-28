Chelsea volleyball off to 4-2 start

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CHELSEA – After a 1-1- start to the 2020 volleyball season, the Chelsea Hornets took part in a busy second week with two tri-matches, including senior night festivities.

Throughout the week, Chelsea went 3-1 to improve to 4-2 overall on the young season, including a sweep of its senior-night celebrations with 2-0 wins over Alexandria and Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The Hornets then followed that up with a 1-1 night in a tri-match with Hoover and Helena on Thursday, Aug. 27.

In the matchup with Alexandria on Tuesday night, Chelsea kicked off senior night with two exciting sets of action, winning both by three points or less.

The Hornets opened the match with a tightly-contested set that went down to the wire, but after gaining set point at 24-22, they were able to close it out on the next point for an opening-set 25-22 victory.

Leading 1-0, Chelsea had the momentum, but Alexandria was battling to force a third set. The two teams continued to fight tooth-and-nail, and in another tight battle, the Hornets gained match point at 24-23.

And for the second set in a row, the Hornets came through in the clutch to pull out a two-point victory for a 2-0 sweep to start the tri-match.

Hope Wright kicked off her senior night by leading the team in kills in the first match with seven, while she also led the team with four assists. Anna Sartin led the team in digs, while Wright and Emma Pohlman added six assists. Pohlman also had seven kills in the match. Sophomore Madison Moore added 15 assists to lead the team.

With that win in the opener, the Hornets gained confidence going into the second match of the night against Tuscaloosa County and was able to put together a dominant showing to pick up another win.

In the first set, they jumped out of the gate to a strong lead and continued to pull away throughout for a 13-point victory.

The second set was slightly closer, but Chelsea was once again able to create separation, which led to a 25-19 win to close out another 2-0 sweep and finish off a perfect 4-0 night.

Wright again led the Hornets with six kills, while Pohlman added five and Mackenzie Pierce and Amaya Rudolph both added four.

Sartin led the team in aces with three and digs with seven, while six total players had at least three digs in a balanced attack. In addition to that, Morgan Martin had nine assists to lead the team and Moore added seven.

During the night, Chelsea celebrated Wright, Rudolph, Mya Bernard, Rachel Moore and Alexis Green for all of their accomplishments with the program over the last four years.

Then, two nights later, they took the court again and picked up a 2-0 win over area-rival Helena in a non-area match and dropped their second match of the season to Hoover 2-0.