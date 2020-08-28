Chamber celebrates outstanding healthcare professionals in Shelby County

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County’s leading healthcare professionals were recognized Aug. 26 at The Shelby County Chamber’s Sixth Annual Healthcare Professional of the Year program co-sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Health/Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Buffalo Rock.

The program was held virtually via Zoom.

The Chamber’s Health Services Work Group began seeking nominations in June of individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to the community.

Any healthcare professional employed in the Shelby County area was eligible to be nominated.

Nominees submitted information about their background, accomplishments, community impact, how they have improved the health of their patients and why they chose a career in healthcare.

The information received from each nominee was reviewed by three judges and the recipients were chosen.

“Given that Shelby County is consistently ranked as the healthiest county in our state, it’s important to recognize these professionals who play an integral part in making that happen,” Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said. “What’s more, recognizing our healthcare heroes – especially during the challenges created by the pandemic – is something we’re honored to do.”

The virtual program featured Dr. Timothy Ansley, with Inverness Eye Care, as the keynote speaker discussing eye health in the workplace.

All nominees will be recognized before the program concluded with recipients in the following four categories announced: Heart of Healthcare, Committed to Communities, Legacy of Excellence and 2020 Healthcare Professional of the Year.

The 2020 nominees in alphabetical order are:

Dr. Timothy J. Ansley – Inverness Eye Care

Dr. James Beretta – Anesthesia Pain Management

April Brasher, BSN, RN, SANE-A – SafeShelby Sexual Assault Services

Susan Bria, CNO, RN – Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Dr. Emily Bell Casey – Andrews Sports Medicine

Timothy L. Christopher, MD, FACS – Advanced Surgeons, PC

Treasa Daly, RN, MSN, NSCN – Shelby County Schools

David Gann, Specialized Technician – 101 Mobility

Dr. Lee Goldenberg – Greystone Chiropractic

Dr. Robbie Hayes, Hayes Eye Center/Chelsea MedPlaza

Dr. J. Timothy Haywood – Inverness Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Tracy Jacobs, M.D. – Grandview Medical Center

Doug Lipperd, M – Brookwood Baptist Health, Primary Care Network, Cahaba Heights

Daniel Listi, CEO – Brookwood Baptist Health/Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Andrea Maddox, BSN, RN – Shelby County Schools

Marion McCrimon, LPN – Shelby County Schools

Dr. Vicki Moore – Birmingham Internal Medicine Associates

Dr. Kelly Page – Chelsea Orthodontics

Dr. Irma Palmer – Chiropractic Today

Michael Shields – Shelby County Schools

Dr. David Stull – Hometown Chiropractic

Jill Tomassetti, RN – Brookwood Baptist Health/Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Bobby F. Shunnarah, DMD – Montevallo Dentistry

The 2020 recipients are:

Heart of Healthcare – Andrea Maddox, BSN, RN, Health Science teacher at Chelsea High School

Committed to Community – Dr. Robbie Hayes, Hayes Eye Center

Legacy of Excellence – Dr. Emily Casey, Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center

2020 Healthcare Professional of the Year – April Brasher, BSN, RN, SANE-A, SafeShelby, SafeHouseShelby