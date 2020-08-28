Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 14-26:

Alabaster

Aug. 19

-Ladarius Rashon Lewis, 27, of Pleasant Grove, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).

Aug. 20

-Megan Elizabeth Isbell, 26, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.

-Thalassa Kyna Grimes, 29, of Red Bay, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.

-Kenneth Eugene White, 49, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.

Aug. 21

-Sue Dawn Syx, 49, of McCalla, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Kenneth Darnell Conwell, 64, of Montevallo, domestic violence third degree.

-Charles Ross Wilson, 31, of Pike Road, Alabama, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

Aug. 22

-Andres Lopez Galindo, 42, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Brian Ezekiel Henley, 42, of Pleasant Grove, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 23

-Kalpesh Naginbhai Patel, 57, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 24

-Tommie James Speights Jr., 39, of Hueytown, Alabama, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant (two counts).

Calera

Aug. 14

-Robert Mel Martin, 47, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, DUI-combined substance.

-Stuart Clark Goggins, 48, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Prestas Junior Ausborn, 68, of Montgomery, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 16

-Austin Reid Bridges, 23, of Jasper, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Yahaseam Legrand Thomas, 27, of Tuskegee, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 17

-Kevin Michael Melvin, 28, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Keinan Jarrell Reese, 29, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, tampering with physical evidence, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Aug. 18

-Maria Mazo Kostina, 28, of Harpersville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Reginald Vick Smith, 20, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Jose Juvencio Granad Acosta, 26, of Wilsonville, DUI-alcohol.

-Julia M. Gannon, 39, of Shelby, agency assist.

-Seth Nathaniel Scott, 34, of Fulton, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).

-Damon Kent Watley, 50, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.

-Krista Deann Blackmon, 28, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jerry Dewayne Johnson, 35, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 20

-Christopher Deon Simpson, 36, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, agency assist.

-Justin Ray Pounds, 40, of Brent, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Samuel Douglas Buff, 40, of Columbiana, bond revocation.

-Michael Wayne Adams, 58, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Alyson Renee Tolbert, 25, of Calera, court commitment order.

-William Tyler Spainhoward, 27, of Columbiana, court commitment order.

-Jeremy Wayne Lawson, 44, of Warrior, Alabama, DUI-any substance, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

Aug. 21

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 38, of Calera, drug trafficking.

Helena

Aug. 19

-Jay Stephen Garrett, 38, contempt of court, public intoxication.

Aug. 20

-Amber Dawn Phurrough, 48, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 21

-Alvaro Josue Hobson, 29, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 22

-Michelle Powell, 44, failure to appear-traffic.

-William Tyler Spainhoward, 27, probation violation.

Aug. 23

-Brooklyn Love Maples, 39, public intoxication.

Montevallo

Aug. 19

-Elaine Russell Smith, traffic-driving under the influence.

-David Ray Flournoy, stolen propety-RSP receiving stolen vehicle.

-Christina Elizabeth Martin, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possession and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-David Ray Flournoy, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drug-methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Bridgett Diane Moore, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 20

-Samuel John Bloemetjie, 43, of Huntsville, liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 24

-Colby Dante Prentice, of Alabaster, stolen property-RSP possession of a stolen vehicle and weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

Aug. 25

-Elizabeth Alexandra Hall, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Joseph Marcus Mathis, 19, of Brent, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 26

-Deangelo Rashun Bester, public order crimes-AW Alias writ of arrest.

Pelham

Aug. 16

-Wilfredo Perales, 38, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 17

-Roderick Stewart, 66, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Aug. 18

-Thomas Wooten, 36, of Alabaster, theft of services 4th, less than $500.

-Julio Pena Flores, 45, of Blountsville, carrying pistol without a license.

Aug. 19

-Lacy Cost, 43, of Alabaster, theft of services 4th, less than $500.

-Gene Resendiz Meza, 18, of Calera, alias warrants.

-Terry Scott, 42, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Aug. 20

-Gerardo Gutierrez Molina, 24, of Alabaster, alias warrants.

-Karen Toro Muelas, 21, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Joseph Crapet, 33, of Indian Springs, alias warrant.

-Kirsten Booth, 26, of Montevallo, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

Aug. 21

-Antwon Davison, 32, of Pinson, driving without a license.

-Stephanie Freeman, 34, of Mobile, speeding.

-Ashton Goswick, 27, of Alabaster, alias warrants.

-Dexter Thornton, 28, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Aug. 22

-Ezequiel Flores-Quiroz, 32, of Leeds, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.