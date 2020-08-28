Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 30, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 14-26:
Alabaster
Aug. 19
-Ladarius Rashon Lewis, 27, of Pleasant Grove, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).
Aug. 20
-Megan Elizabeth Isbell, 26, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.
-Thalassa Kyna Grimes, 29, of Red Bay, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.
-Kenneth Eugene White, 49, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.
Aug. 21
-Sue Dawn Syx, 49, of McCalla, Alabama, public intoxication.
-Kenneth Darnell Conwell, 64, of Montevallo, domestic violence third degree.
-Charles Ross Wilson, 31, of Pike Road, Alabama, alias writ of arrest (two counts).
Aug. 22
-Andres Lopez Galindo, 42, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Brian Ezekiel Henley, 42, of Pleasant Grove, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 23
-Kalpesh Naginbhai Patel, 57, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 24
-Tommie James Speights Jr., 39, of Hueytown, Alabama, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant (two counts).
Calera
Aug. 14
-Robert Mel Martin, 47, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, DUI-combined substance.
-Stuart Clark Goggins, 48, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Prestas Junior Ausborn, 68, of Montgomery, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 16
-Austin Reid Bridges, 23, of Jasper, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Yahaseam Legrand Thomas, 27, of Tuskegee, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree.
Aug. 17
-Kevin Michael Melvin, 28, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Keinan Jarrell Reese, 29, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, tampering with physical evidence, domestic violence third degree-assault.
Aug. 18
-Maria Mazo Kostina, 28, of Harpersville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Reginald Vick Smith, 20, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Jose Juvencio Granad Acosta, 26, of Wilsonville, DUI-alcohol.
-Julia M. Gannon, 39, of Shelby, agency assist.
-Seth Nathaniel Scott, 34, of Fulton, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).
-Damon Kent Watley, 50, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.
-Krista Deann Blackmon, 28, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jerry Dewayne Johnson, 35, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 20
-Christopher Deon Simpson, 36, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, agency assist.
-Justin Ray Pounds, 40, of Brent, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Samuel Douglas Buff, 40, of Columbiana, bond revocation.
-Michael Wayne Adams, 58, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Alyson Renee Tolbert, 25, of Calera, court commitment order.
-William Tyler Spainhoward, 27, of Columbiana, court commitment order.
-Jeremy Wayne Lawson, 44, of Warrior, Alabama, DUI-any substance, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
Aug. 21
-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 38, of Calera, drug trafficking.
Helena
Aug. 19
-Jay Stephen Garrett, 38, contempt of court, public intoxication.
Aug. 20
-Amber Dawn Phurrough, 48, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 21
-Alvaro Josue Hobson, 29, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 22
-Michelle Powell, 44, failure to appear-traffic.
-William Tyler Spainhoward, 27, probation violation.
Aug. 23
-Brooklyn Love Maples, 39, public intoxication.
Montevallo
Aug. 19
-Elaine Russell Smith, traffic-driving under the influence.
-David Ray Flournoy, stolen propety-RSP receiving stolen vehicle.
-Christina Elizabeth Martin, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possession and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-David Ray Flournoy, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drug-methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Bridgett Diane Moore, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 20
-Samuel John Bloemetjie, 43, of Huntsville, liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.
Aug. 24
-Colby Dante Prentice, of Alabaster, stolen property-RSP possession of a stolen vehicle and weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.
Aug. 25
-Elizabeth Alexandra Hall, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Joseph Marcus Mathis, 19, of Brent, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Aug. 26
-Deangelo Rashun Bester, public order crimes-AW Alias writ of arrest.
Pelham
Aug. 16
-Wilfredo Perales, 38, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 17
-Roderick Stewart, 66, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
Aug. 18
-Thomas Wooten, 36, of Alabaster, theft of services 4th, less than $500.
-Julio Pena Flores, 45, of Blountsville, carrying pistol without a license.
Aug. 19
-Lacy Cost, 43, of Alabaster, theft of services 4th, less than $500.
-Gene Resendiz Meza, 18, of Calera, alias warrants.
-Terry Scott, 42, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Aug. 20
-Gerardo Gutierrez Molina, 24, of Alabaster, alias warrants.
-Karen Toro Muelas, 21, of Pelham, alias warrant.
-Joseph Crapet, 33, of Indian Springs, alias warrant.
-Kirsten Booth, 26, of Montevallo, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
Aug. 21
-Antwon Davison, 32, of Pinson, driving without a license.
-Stephanie Freeman, 34, of Mobile, speeding.
-Ashton Goswick, 27, of Alabaster, alias warrants.
-Dexter Thornton, 28, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Aug. 22
-Ezequiel Flores-Quiroz, 32, of Leeds, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
