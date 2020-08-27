Rosemary Kelley Snow

Montevallo

Rosemary Kelley Snow, age 92, of Montevallo, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23.

Rosemary was born June 22, 1928 in Cullman, with 12 brothers and sisters. As an adult, Rosemary traveled across the country and the world with her husband, Luther Snow, who was in the United States Air Force. She was the glue of the family, holding everyone together as they traveled. Rosemary often made her children’s clothes, and later costumes for her grandchildren.

She will join in heaven her loving husband of 50 plus years, Luther M. Snow; infant sons, Michael Wayne, and Robert Lynn; parents, Walter L. Kelley and Nina Mae Tyler Kelley; three brothers; and eight sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Francis Kelley Hendrix Vasser; sons, James E. Snow, Kenneth L. Snow, and Charles A. Snow; daughter, Beverly Snow Stano; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Rosemary was a member of Aldrich Baptist Church and attended every Sunday until she was too unwell to go. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and crocheting. To this day many residents in the Montevallo area have special hand towels that Mrs. Snow made for them.

She also enjoyed gardening and would often “replant” her daughter’s flowers in her own yard. She enjoyed regularly picking her son-in-law’s green tomatoes from the garden and making the most delicious fried green tomatoes for her family.

Rosemary’s life has impacted so many around her, and she will be dearly missed by her family, her church, and her community.

A visitation was held for Rosemary Snow on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home in Montevallo. She was laid to rest Thursday, Aug. 27 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Vinemont at 1 pm.

Pallbearers were Brian Stano, Michael Stano, Brandon Brown, Tyler Snow, Jasper Sims, and Chuck Snow.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Snow family.