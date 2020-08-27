Pelham Parks and Rec hosting car scavenger hunt Sept. 13

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Families in Pelham will have a fun opportunity to get out and safely enjoy the city while spending quality time together at the Pelham Parks and Recreation “Family Car Scavenger Hunt” on Sept. 13.

The event essentially has families meet up at a common location, City Park, and they will then receive clues from organizers through Facebook Live which will take them to different landmarks around Pelham.

After deciphering the clues, families will then proceed to the landmarks and take pictures together in those spots. At the end of the day all of the pictures should be posted in the Facebook event page.

“We are excited to provide a fun and safe activity for the entire family. We offered a family car scavenger hunt in April, and the communities response and attendance was exciting,” according to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters. “We want to encourage folks to come out relax, laugh and have a fun evening with their family.”

While the event is a fun way to get out and see the city, each family that completes the hunt will be entered to win a gift card from a local restaurant as a prize.

Creating fun entertainment that families can safely enjoy while getting to explore the city they live in is the goal the Pelham Parks and Rec is always trying to achieve, especially during the current climate.

“We know times are difficult and our goal is to continue to provide recreational programs and activities for all ages,” Walters said. “All communication on the evening of the event will be through Facebook Live. We can’t wait to see you there!”

For more details about the the scavenger hunt visit the event page tab on Pelham Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/PelhamParksandRecreation.