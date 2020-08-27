Mazey Grace Creations hosting ceramic Christmas tree paint party

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – After Mazey Grace Creation’s “Christmas in July” paint party was a success, owner Terry Curtis decided to host another event where customers will get to customize and paint their own vintage ceramic Christmas tree on Sept. 5 ahead of the 2020 holiday season.

“We had a Christmas in July party that was really popular,” Curtis said. “Everybody was at me about doing another one. So apparently its Christmas in September.”

Those who purchased tickets will get a kit with a 14-inch vintage ceramic Christmas tree that they will spend the night painting them with different designs from 6-8:30 p.m.

Curtis said she will create a warm Christmas vibe in the studio with all the sights, sounds and smells of the season to give people a truly immersive experience.

“I will have a Christmas tree and a little fireplace and Christmas music play,” she explained. “We will have cinnamon smells and the scents of Christmas throughout the studio.”

The event is designed to help people unwind during such a trying time. Curtis said that customer could bring drinks and snacks if they wanted as well.

Masks are required for the event like all others, and the studio is spaced out enough to ensure social distancing.

“I love doing events like these for my community,” Curtis said. “Art is therapy and its very peaceful. My studio is a great place for people to come into and step out of the world.”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/terryannray.