Banks Academy downs Cornerstone, 46-6

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — The Cornerstone Christian Chargers (0-2) found themselves outmatched in their second game of the season Thursday night, Aug. 27, losing to the Banks Academy Jets for a final score of 46-6.

The Chargers’ only touchdown of the evening came courtesy of Christian Chapman about midway into the second quarter.

“I still think our guys played hard. We were just a little outmatched,” said Cornerstone coach James Lee. “I think we did a good job stopping the run, but we were a little outmatched on the outside.”

Lee praised several players on his young Chargers team, including Chapman, Eric Durrett, Malachi Adams, Noah Schober and defensive end Justus Adams.

“I thought (Adams) played lights out, and I just think that he’s developed to where you don’t really want to run to his side at all,” Lee said.

Banks drew first blood in the first quarter on a Jason Parker pitch to Jeremiah Gibbs for a touchdown. Near the end of the first, a handoff to Gibbs yielded six more points and a successful conversion to make the score 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Chargers would hear the name Kaemon Teasley, a name that would be repeated several times that night. Teasley scored twice in the second, the latter on a 93-yard run. The Jets would split the 2-point conversion attempts for a 28-0 lead.

Then, with 6:30 remaining in the half, Chapman answered with a touchdown run to spoil the shutout. Later, Cornerstone’s Warren Goodwin recovered a Jets fumble but the Chargers could not capitalize.

The half ended on a Teasley interception.

Early in the third, a safety put the Jets up 30-6. On the ensuing possession, Gibbs scrambled to the Chargers’ 3-yard line but a mishandled snap cost them the ball. Cornerstone took over at their own 5 but failed to capitalize on the play.

With 8:59 left in the third quarter, Teasley ran down the sideline for another touchdown. Later, Gibbs returned a punt to cross the goal line, and matching conversions put the Jets up by 40 points.

Next week Cornerstone will host Lakeside on senior night.