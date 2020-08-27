Amstar Cinemas in Alabaster reopening tomorrow

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most people to give up traditional avenues of entertainment, one of the biggest being physically going to and sitting down to watch a movie at local cinemas.

Now Alabaster’s Amstar Cinemas has announced through hard work and patience it is reopening to the public on Friday, Aug. 28.

Some of the movies that will be available for guests on the first day of Amstar’s reopening include “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “The New Mutants,” “Unhinged,” “Trolls World Tour,” and others.

“At the Grand Theatres and Amstar Cinemas, we have implemented significant measures to help ensure our guests and employees feel comfortable and safe at our theatres. We will be adhering to all CDC, state and local government guidance with respect to safety protocols and occupancy,” according to a press release.

Some of these measures include things like enhanced cleaning, socially distanced seating, certain safety protocols and health checks for employees.

To ensure the safety of guests Amstar has put their employees through safety training and continuously cleans high touch surface areas every half hour.

Social distancing will be carried out through limiting seating occupancy to around 50 percent and spaces between seating, with some exceptions.

“In our reserved seating locations, our ticket sales system will allow groups of guests who order at the same time to sit together. To ensure proper social distancing, the system will force a two-seat gap on either side of that group,” according to the release.

Masks are required in all common areas of the building, and may only be removed while seated in the auditorium of the theatre to enjoy snacks and drinks. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times during their shifts.

Tickets for upcoming shows at Amstar Cinemas are available at Amstar cinemas.com