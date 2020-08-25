Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

PELHAM – Incumbent Pelham Mayor Gary Waters will serve a third term in the position after defeating challenger Eldon “Don” Green in the city’s Aug. 25 elections.

Waters received 744 votes (about 65 percent) to Green’s 435 votes (about 35 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Waters said he decided to seek another term as mayor to continue building the city manager-council governing structure Pelham implemented several years ago.

“The last three years, we’ve had a city manager, which has changed how the mayor has done his job in Pelham,” Waters said. “I think our city manager needs more time to fully develop the city manager-council form of government. We’ve been more effective in the last three years than we’ve been in the previous five.”

Waters served in the Pelham Fire Department for 32 years prior to becoming an elected official in 2012.

“I’ve lived in Pelham 45 years, and I love this town,” he said. “It’s been good to me. There’s some unfinished business we have, and I didn’t want to walk away from it at this point.”

In Pelham’s other City Council races, two incumbents were re-elected, a newcomer was elected and runoffs are set for two seats.

For Council Place 1, a runoff will be held between Scott Christian, who received 439 votes (about 38 percent), and David Coram, who received 426 votes (about 36 percent). Paul Howell earned 292 votes (about 26 percent).

For Council Place 2, Larry Palmer defeated incumbent Ron Scott. Palmer received 701 votes (58 percent) to Scott’s 462 votes (42 percent).

For Council Place 3, a runoff will be held between incumbent Beth McMillan, who received 518 votes (about 45 percent), and Rick Wash, who received 385 votes (about 33 percent). Chad Leverett earned 246 votes (about 21 percent).

For Council Place 4, incumbent Maurice Mercer defeated Becky Beall. Mercer received 717 votes (about 61 percent), while Beall received 447 votes (about 39 percent).

For Council Place 5, incumbent Mildred Lanier defeated Danny Barry. Lanier received 725 votes (63 percent) to Barry’s 431 votes (about 37 percent).