Live Shelby County municipal election results

August 25, 2020
After several months of campaigning, meet and greets, forums and debates, the closely watched municipal election in Helena saw current Place 2 City Councilman Brian ...
Read more
| Add your comment
A few months ago, who would have thought we would be going into week two of the high school football season. But after a successful ...
Read more
| Add your comment
COLUMBIANA — The Southern Prep Academy Fighting Rangers outpaced the Cornerstone Christian Chargers in Friday night’s season opener, 28-12, despite a 12-12 tie as late ...
Read more
| Add your comment
In the last week, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t disappeared, but it feels to have dissipated slightly with the return to school and sports as a ...
Read more
| Add your comment
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 9-16: Alabaster Aug. 11 -Elizabeth Shannon Dillard, 38, of ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Alec Etheredge
Email the author
Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020
<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>
Share this:TwitterFacebook read more