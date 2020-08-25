Gill, Johnson keep Harpersville Council seats

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE — Janet Gill will keep her Harpersville Town Council seat for District 2, Place 3 with 71 votes, more than 72 percent, defeating Angela Tait, who received 27 votes, or about 28 percent.

Meanwhile, Beverly Oden Johnson once again took the seat for District 1, Place 1 with 54 votes, or about 86 percent of the vote, while Jamie Kelley received nine votes, or a little more than 14 percent.

Neither is a newcomer to the town’s Council, as Gill has served for 20 years and Johnson has been a councilmember for 16 years.

Theoangelo Perkins was uncontested as Harpersville’s mayor. He previously served as mayor from 2004 to 2016, and as a councilmember from 1998 to 2004.

Also uncontested were the following councilmembers: Martin Dates for District 1, Place 2; Shelia Kidd Rich for District 2, Place 1; and William Carter for District 2, Place 2.