Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A former Montevallo High School band director has been charged with alleged sexual abuse and sodomy involving a student nearly 12 years ago.

Christopher McMillan, 42, of Hoover was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy, according to a press release from the Montevallo Police Department.

“On Aug. 15, 2020, the Montevallo Police Department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred about 12 years earlier when the victim was a student at Montevallo High School,” the release read. “The Montevallo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into the allegations.”

McMillan was a band director at MHS at the time of the alleged incident, according to the MPD.

McMillan was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call Investigator Dustin Gray at (205) 665-1264.