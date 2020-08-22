WATCH: Columbiana Mayoral Forum
This town hall forum features candidates running for Mayor in City of Columbiana. The candidates share their viewpoints and vision in a mayoral forum ahead of the upcoming municipal election on Aug. 25th. Watch the forum in the link below. Each of the candidates was given 2 minutes to answer each questions and a 3 minute closing statement.
