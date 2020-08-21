August 22, 2020

WATCH: Columbiana City Council Forum

By Keith McCoy

Published 5:06 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

This town hall forum features candidates running for City Council in Columbiana. Each of these candidates was given 3 minutes to share their thoughts on why they’re running to serve on Columbiana’s City Council. The sequence for statements in the City Council portion of the Forum was determined by a random drawing of numbers between the candidates prior to the start of the Forum.

