Student of the Week: Roshni Datta

Student of the Week: Aug. 16, 2020

Name: Roshni Datta

School: Oak Mountain High School

Grade: 12th

What’s your favorite subject in school? Chemistry.

What school groups are you involved in? Beta Club, Math Team and Minority Club.

What community groups are you involved in? Girl Scouts and the Notinee Indian Dance Troupe.

Who is your favorite teacher? Ms. Bittinger.

What are your hobbies? Piano, dance and reading.

If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? Mental Health America.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Most likely a doctor.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

Sponsored by Compact 2020.