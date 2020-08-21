Marriages for the week of Aug. 23, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 10-14:
-Arron Nickell to Jodi Leann Morris.
-James Easterling to Kaylin Lachae Thomas.
-Muhannad Al Zakwani to Hannah Taylor Parker.
-Arneatra Keith to Omar Sherrill Pruitt.
-Dustin Shook to Jenny Rochele Hickey.
-Shernavian Billing to Kenneth Wayne Henley.
-Jeffrey Oswalt to Claudine Nichole Steinbach.
-Ikenna Keazor to Laquoyah Nate McDaniel.
-Petrina Dressler to Alex A. Jones.
-John Courington to Heather Nichole Bains.
-Jonathan Davis to Bridget Elise McCarthy.
-Daryl Masters to Sheila Deters Moore.
-Michell Pearce to Amelia Burbank Cordy.
-Joshua Barrier to Andrea Roselle Schroot.
-Caroline Davidson to Dylan James Scroggins.
-Charles Ferguson to Camilla Kaytlin McDonald.
-Gino Adamson to Stephanie Ann Caldwell.
-Cynthia Walker to Kol Tyler Grantham.
-Elliott Davis to Mary Cathleen Thomas.
-James Hall to Ashley Jones Davidson.
-Isabel Pickett to Austin Samuel Carter.
-Andrew Autry to Hayden Elizabeth Shumate.
-Jason Jenks to Christi Nicole Chastain.
-Zack Underwood to Krista Don Duck.
-David Dennis to Nigeria Lata Wright.
-Jessica Jimenez to Lee Austin Pennington.
-Richard Fox to Elizabeth Raquel Cleckler.
-Malcolm Newton to Shelby Ann Romanstine.
Land transactions for the week of Aug. 23, 2020
