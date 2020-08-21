Land transactions for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 7-12:

Aug. 7

-Matthew Marger to Christian A. Hayes, for $152,000, for Lot 13 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Lauren Sewell, for $198,045, for Lot 50 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-Lenicia Shannon to Helen Y. Chang, for $220,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III Resurvey.

-William Recknor to Martha Goodwin Porter, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 104 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Chelsea Gandy to Susan C. Genry, for $17,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Sugar Beach Investments LLC to Jeffrey K. Heiberger, for $367,500, for Lot B-38 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Clayssic Home Innovations Inc. to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $69,000, for Lot 42 in Farminghale Estates Sector Three.

-Teresa White to Nicholas Casiday, for $178,900, for Lot 4 in Chaparral First Sector Phase II.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Neuburn Edwards, for $194,000, for Lot 11 in Mountain Lake.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Beverly M. Berry, for $261,390, for Lot 80 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Dudley Powell to Trong Hieu Tran, for $306,000, for Lot 30 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Janis Sheehan to Janis Raven Sheehan, for $74,900, for Lot 57 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Sector.

-Daniel Crawford to Benjamin Grant Stephenson, for $306,000, for Lot 45 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Joey Tinsley to Joey P. Tinsley, for $105,000, for Lot 33 in Ivy Brook Phase Two First Addition.

-Petco Limited to Breck Minerals LP, for $40, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Mohammad Abdul to Alan J. Hecklinski, for $186,000, for Lot 29 in Chase Plantation Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 25-32.

-Miguel Carranza to Miguel A. Aguilera Gallegos, for $102,000, for Lot 5 in Stonehaven 2nd Addition.

-Kenneth Ledbetter to Megan Ray Barnett, for $124,000,f or Lot 408 in Horizon A Condominium.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Donna K. Hampton, for $446,640, for Lot 2040 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-DAL Properties LLC to Jody Clay, for $429,900, for Lot 2231 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Jonathan Maddox to Bethany Lynn Slaughter, for $235,000,f or Lot 7-33 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jonathan Aleander Perez Caraballo, for $239,400, for Lot 77 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Marc Robillard to Michael Mason, for $245,000, for Lot 80 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3.

-Timothy Marvin to Carolyn C. Phelan, for $535,000, for Lot 500 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 498, 499 and 500.

-William Rhoads to William Allen Rhoads, for $13,900, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Donovan Builders LLC to John L. Borden, for $429,900, for Lot 328 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.

-James Davis to Jeffrey I. Copeland, for $347,000, for Lot 63 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Adams Homes LLC to Kenneth Blake Bailey, for $170,850, for Lot 56 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Julius C. Bledsoe, for $199,995, for Lot 59 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Gary Patterson to David W. Green, for $249,000, for property in Section 36, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Alison Parker to Cana Real Estate LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 87 in Edenton A Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

Aug. 10

-Vicky McCarthy to Thomas E. Bradford, for $189,250, for Lot 1 in Gilbert Estates.

-Jason Long to Matthew R. Barger, for $240,000, for Lot 214 in Lake Forest Second Sector.

-Charles Higdon to Janiece M. Beinke, for $248,000, for Lot 324 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Derek Scott Dickey, for $557,319, for Lot 524 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000, for Lot 562 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Marty Martin to Deborah Allen, for $110,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kevin Tyler Powell, for $460,486, for Lot 526 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $598,500, for Lot 619 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-D. Myrick to Frances K. Robertson, for $540,000, for Lot 2684 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Three.

-Corydon Parsons to Jasmine Rachele Quick, for $195,000, for Lot 26 in Oak Mountain Estates Third Sector.

-Sherry Pugh to Kevin Humphryes, for $424,900, for Lot 743 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Christian Rivers to Corydon Parsons, for $409,000, for Lot 1422 in Eagle Point 14th Sector.

-Barbara Smith to Thomas George Harrell, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Edenton Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Karen West to Northcutt Properties LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 103 in Kingwood Third Addition.

-MH3 Investments LLC to Bond & Harkins Properties LLC, for $165,100, for Lot 9 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Willis Isbell to William J. Davis, for $5,000, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Sara Wilson to Cory McCarty, for $188,500, for Lot 2 in Narrows Point Final Plat.

-Ashley Merritt to Lindsay M. Klein, for $247,000, for Lot 179 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Robert Bell to Jonathan Eric Schmucker, for $330,000, for Lot 9 in Indian Creek Phase II Sectors I & II.

-Jackie Guy to Dennis Dease, for $525,000, for Lot 5 in Meadow Lake Farms.

-Clara Poe to Fabiola Franco Rios, for $37,887, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Devona Zales to Douglas Lolley, for $215,000, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Krushnakumar Patel, for $779,155, for Lot 1094 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Harold Batie to Marlene Batie Miller, for $155,000, for Lot 2 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-F. Hollingsworth to Stephen Tyler Hobbs Wade, for $216,900, for Lot 25 in Greystone Highlands Amended Map.

-Benton Jackson to David G. Neri, for $790,000, for Lot 1040 in Blackridge Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Walton Harris to Wayne L. Hardy, for $212,500, for Lot 9 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-William Venable to Cody Venable, for $200,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Wayne Hardy to Nancy M. Deadman, for $364,500, for Lot 15 in Highland Ridge.

-Chelsea One LLC to Jill Watson Glassco, for $36,000, for Lot 96 in Lime Creek Preserve at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.

-Lewis Boltz to Michael Scales, for $195,000, for Lot 1455 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 3.

-Anthony Johnson to William J. Hosmer, for $306,000, fo rLot 89 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Matthew Garmon to Ruth Bartholomew Grissom, for $410,000, for Lot 3 in Meadow Brook 16th Sector Phase I Amended Map.

-Wesley Priborsky to Douglas Eugene Grater, for $279,900, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

Aug. 11

-Delores O. Dell to Roger Gill, for $7,042, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores 1974 Phase 2.

-Charles Welden to Will D. Maxey, for $560,000, for Lot 1-83 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-M. Peterson to Michael McSweeney, for $1,325,000, for Lot 4 in Southland Subdivision.

-Jonathan Johnson to Michael James McFarland, for $282,000, for Lot 718 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Kenneth Polk to Douglas O. Mims, for $210,000, for Lot 24 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-B. Vining to Kevin Walker, for $79,300, for Lot 2 in Vining Farms.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $450,000, for Lot A-47 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Donald Milstead, for $190,691, for Lot 137 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Shae McKinney to Lowell N. Martin, for $15,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Dianne Harrison to Paula R. Davis, for $220,000, for Lot 306 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

-Ronald Carlson to Jennifer A. Wise, for $270,000, for Lot 54 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Steve Boyer to Benjamin Bruce Mebane, for $279,000, for Lot 572 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Martha Edwards to Jeremiah Pennington, for $145,000, for Lot 3 in Longshores Addition to the Town of Columbiana known as College Park.

-Aaken Uylengco to John Rentschler, for $325,500, for Lot 90 in Bent River Phase IV.

-Charles Ferry to Aaken Uylengco, for $25,000, for Lot 90 in Bent River Phase IV.

-Raymond Franklin to Darin Lee Higgins, for $699,900, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Mason to Michael Mason, for $122,500, for Lot 80 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3.

-Matthew Bailey to Ronnie G. Bugnar, for $326,500, for Lot 48 in Chelsea Station.

-Sean White to Erin Taylor Brothers, for $235,000, for Lot 175 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Alabama Plumbing Contractor LLC to JJJ Max LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 1 in Shelby West Corporate Park Sites 1, 2 and 11 Resurvey Lot 1.

-There is Only One Way LLC to No Fear No Mercy LLC, for $1,095,620, for Lot 47 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Kenneth Smith to Cecilio Gutierrez, for $160,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Highlands First Addition.

-Rodeland Properties LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $76,500, for Lot 22-47 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Clayssic Home Innovations Inc. to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $26,500, for Lot 66 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Nest Egg Properties LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $30,000, for Lot 43 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-Branden Vincent to Preston L. Jennings, for $405,000, for Lot 22 in Hunters Gate.

-David Pastor to Alyce L. Pastor, for $97,000, for Lot 103 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-John Luther to Kelly S. Shackelford, for $165,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Leslie Jackson to Morris D. Bunn, for $402,900, for Lot 68 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Anna Bowden to Steven D. Miller, for $195,000, for Lot 22 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Alyce Pastor to Jeremy D. Molay, for $224,900, for Lot 103 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Adam Freine to Franklin C. Carter, for $259,000, for Lot 313 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Adam Michael Freine, for $419,900, for Lot 2225 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Salvador Tortorich to Daniel Bello Sanchez, for $260,000, for Lot 141 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Hai Kang to Hai Sung Kang, for $188,600, for Lot 6 in Falliston Sector 1.

-James Bagley to Cory Lee Roden, for $122,500, for Lot 1109 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Donna Muse to Rachel Lynn Cox, for $178,190, for Lot 23 in Thompson Plantation.

-Blane McGlawn to Patrick Taylor, for $462,000, for Lot 508 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Jason Carpenter, for $162,150, for Lot 6 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.

-John Hashemi to Carlos Rivera, for $150,000, for Lot 45 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Charles Tidmore to Corey Lynn Wilson, for $2,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

Aug. 12

-Heavy Equipment Real Estate LLC to Here Alabaster LLC, for $207,780, for Lot 2 in Parcel Resurvey of 22 9 30 0 000 001.002 & 22 9 30 0 000 001.005.

-Janet Muthee to Janet K. Muthee, for $91,550, for Lot 6 in Amanda Trace.

-William Cashion to S&M Development LLC, for $810,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Danny Dorroh to Robert M. Cotney, for $265,000, for Lot 7 in Broken Bow South.

-Christian Krawczyk to Kay Edwards Clarke, for $269,900, for Lot 29 in Greystone Farms Terrace hills Sector Final Record Plat.

-Michael Ard to Jason Portney, for $207,000, for Lot 585 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Daniel Goodner to Tonda Burroughs Smith, for $299,000, for Lot 308 in Lake Forest Third Sector.

-John Beebe to Daniel Lee Goodner, for $246,000, for Lot 117 in Shelby Farms Final Plat.

-Robert Garzarek to Becky Vaughn, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Garzarek Family Subdivision.

-Tony Tatum to Tony Steve Tatum, for $182,900, for Lot 25 in Wild Timber Phase 2 Final Plat.

-George Ewoldsen to Randy Dale Jordan, for $155,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Becky Vaughn to Robert Patrick Garzarek, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Garzarek Family Subdivision.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Allen H. Hamric, for $616,538, for Lot 548 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Kevin Webster to Austin Hood, for $125,000, for Lot 1 in Webster Family Subdivision.

-Brittany Shell to Nathan B. Buse, for $93,350, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Erika Bounds to Jasmine T. Pearson, for $203,000, for lot 95 in Union Station Phase II.

-Andrea Cameron to Darren L. Hicks, for $265,000, for Lot 26 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Record Plat.

-Beom Jeong to Shawn J. Wilford, for $269,900, for Lot 36 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Jason Green to Christopher Allen Suggs, for $270,000, for Lot 16 in Ashton Woods Phase Two Revised Final Plat.

-Kevin Walker to Wright Homes Inc., for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Vining Farms.

-Robert Jordan to Ashley D. Whitfield, for $175,000, for Lot 28 in Cahaba Oaks.

-Allen Properties South LLC to James Jeffrey Keebler, for $228,900, for Lot 81 in Autumn Ridge.

-Martha Sims to Gwendolyn Reasor, for $224,900, for Lot 28 in Stoney Meadows Subdivision Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sherry B. Roberts, for $305,150, for Lot 48 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Guy Gusmus to Lauren Hutton, for $556,500, for Lot 34 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Steve Issis to Courtney Loren Issis, for $249,900, for Lot 46 in Southlake Townhomes First Addition.

-Paul Webster to Kevin Daniel Webster, for $125,000, for Lot 1 in Webster Family Subdivision.

-Donald Milstead to John Stephen Powell, for $209,900, for Lot 21 in Hunters Glen Addition 1.

-Robert Jordan to James R. Veal, for $778,000, for Lot 29 in Cahaba Oaks.

-Karen Davis to Brantley D. Griffin, for $320,000, for Lot 52 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Ruby Shoemaker to Tammi R. Thomas, for $252,500, fo rLot 21 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Theodore Bradly Layield, for $377,960, for Lot A-72 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.