James Harold Vick

Columbiana

James Harold Vick, age 91, of Columbiana, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The visitation will be Monday, Aug. 24 from 1:30-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Roland Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Hubbard Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Vick is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Vick and Maurine Hartsfield Vick; wife, Jeanette Wallace Vick; grandson, James Bryan Black; and brothers, Sidney Vick and baby brother Vick.

He is survived by his two daughters, Debra Shelton (Jerry) and Brenda Vick; two granddaughters, Jennifer Maurine Smith (Casey) and Kristen LeShea Vick; great grandson, Max Loveless (Kristen) and soon to be great grandson: Baby “Bear” Smith.

Harold was a self-made man. He loved people. He is known for Vicks Septic Tanks and Vicks Auto Parts, which he owned. He was a life-long resident of the Lesters Chapel community in Shelby County. He loved his family, friends, and community. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Seven Day Adventist Church of Hoover.

If in this world only we have hope. We are most cursed of men. Don’t cry for me ole buddy. I’m in a better place. Hold ‘em in the road and keep it between the ditches.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Cemetery.

