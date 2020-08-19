Mazey Grace Creations to offer Fall Kids Art Camp

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Children will have an opportunity to engage in and learn how to create art through a variety of mediums at the Fall Kids Art Camp offered by Helena based Mazey Grace Creations.

According to owner Terry Curtis, the camp will be available for ages 6-13 and will be structured as instructional classes where students will be encouraged to create and express themselves while learning new social skills.

“The kids will come in and we have a variety of different mediums and supplies that we work with wood, canvas, 8×10 and 16×20,” Curtis said. “It’s good for students after school and it’s just a lot of fun. I think the kids get social skills, they get to express themselves and it is therapeutic for some.”

The camp is a 12-week course held every Thursday, where children will get together at Mazey Grace Creations to enrich themselves in the arts. They will also play games and have prizes that will be available to win.

Curtis also said that she planned to put together an escape room for more fun at the end of the course.

Having worked with kids for more than 30 years, Curtis said she has learned that “art is therapy,” which is why she wanted to be able to offer this class to children in the area.

To ensure the safety of children masks will be required, and there will also be sanitization and distancing guidelines in place including limiting class sizes between eight and 10 kids.

The classes are $240 for the entire 12 weeks, or you could pay from week to week. To sign up for classes message Mazey Grace Creations at Facebook.com/terryannray.