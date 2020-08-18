Four OMHS students test positive for COVID-19

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Four students at Oak Mountain High School have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, we are aware of four positive cases at OMHS that have been reported to us since Friday,” read a statement from Shelby County Schools. “An additional 12 other students that were deemed to be close contacts of the positive students have also been notified that they will have to quarantine for 14 days.”

As of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Eagles’ varsity football game against Chelsea was still scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Heardmont Park.