Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 20 through Aug. 4:
July 20
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Pea Ridge. A plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth and a syringe were confiscated.
July 24
-Harassment from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.
July 26
-Animal bite from the 5400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo (Pea Ridge).
July 27
-Incident from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.
-Missing person from an unnamed location.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Road, Harpersville.
-Fire investigation from the 0 block of Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A single-family residence was damaged.
July 28
-Miscellaneous information from the 17000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. An Adore face mask valued at $600 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Clothes valued at $1,000 were stolen.
July 29
-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Violation of protection order from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Vincent.
-Property damage from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.
-Direct harassment from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville at Dollar General.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.
-Harassing communications from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 600 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A metal mailbox valued at $75 was damaged.
-Property damage from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Toyota Camry was damaged.
-Incident from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A debit card was recovered.
-Incident from Cahaba Podiatry, Inc., 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A USPS Priority box containing an unknown quantity of marijuana was recovered.
-DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A package containing one Suboxone strip (1 gram) was confiscated.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Edgewater Lane, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 0 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol valued at $700 was reported.
-Identity theft from the 1600 block of Bent River Circle, Vestavia Hills.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 80 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from Rock School Road, Wilsonville. Four bridge weight signs valued at $400 and four reflective bridge markers valued at $400 were stolen.
-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from Lake View Trace, Montevallo. A Mighty Mule gate opener valued at $374 was damaged, and a 12-volt battery valued at $60 and a solar panel valued at $120 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A 2006 Honda Pilot was damaged.
-Leaving scene of accident, duty to give information from Alabama 145 at Old Magnolia Way, Wilsonville. A driver’s side mirror was damaged.
July 30
-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation-civil dispute from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene. A brick wall sustained $3,000 in damages.
-Theft of services from the 5500 block of U.S. 280 Suite 11 at The Humidor Room, Birmingham. Money totaling $66.68 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Weldon Drive, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 800 block of Old Deer Creek Road, Sterrett. Morphine Sulfate (30 milliliters) and Larazopam (10 count, .5 milligrams) were damaged or destroyed.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. $2 in U.S. currency and two iPhone charging cables were stolen.
-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two front store windows were broken.
-Juvenile runaway from the 0 block of Walker Run, Alabaster.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 0 block of Brantleyville Drive, Maylene.
July 31
-Miscellaneous information-suicide attempt from Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm, magazine and 12 bullets were confiscated.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Ventana Road, Columbiana.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Strother Street, Wilton. $158.37 was stolen.
-Computer tampering from Four Wing Lake Circle, Alabaster.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. A 2014 Ford Escape interior sustained $2,500 in damages.
-Agency assist from the 228-mile marker of I-65.
-Missing person-juvenile from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55 Westover.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 7100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jacket valued at $70, navy blue Nike bag with miscellaneous clothing inside valued at $70 and Jordan shoes valued at $65 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 200 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2007 Suzuki Burgman 400 scooter valued at $2,500 was stolen.
-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10700 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville. A Titan 1140 paint sprayer valued at $4,346 was stolen.
-Identity theft, theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Farmstead Road, Wilsonville. U.S. currency totaling $2,537.98 was stolen.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1700 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.
Aug. 1
-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 0 block of Whitfield Drive, Birmingham. A 2002 Chevy Silverado was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Cain Road, Chelsea.
-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2020 Nissan Altima was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Forest Parks Road, Sterrett.
-Theft of property from an unnamed location. A case of 1,000 RDS, Federal 223 Remington ammunition valued at $660 was stolen.
-Theft of property first degree, burglary third degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. At least $9,000 in U.S. currency, a hard drive containing surveillance footage from restaurant and bags of miscellaneous hand tools were stolen.
-Juvenile runaway from the 2000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence-harassment, resisting arrest from the 2000 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana. A front door to a trailer was damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.
Aug. 2
-Attempting to elude from Alabama 70 and Waterford, Calera.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 223, Montevallo.
-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.
-Lost property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Criminal littering from the 2000 block of Randolph Road, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence-assault from the 2000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 50 block of Fields Drive, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana.
Aug. 3
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A glass pipe with burnt residue was confiscated.
-Harassing communications from the 12000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett.
-Identity theft from the 6800 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.
-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Vick Drive, Wilsonville.
-Fall from the Shelby County Courthouse, 112 North Main Street, Columbiana.
Aug. 4
-Harassment from the 0-99 block of Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea.
-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Chrysler 300 sustained $1,500 in damages.
-Property damage from Shelby County 45 and Alabama 25, Sterrett.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 20-28: July 20 -Identity... read more