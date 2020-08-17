August 17, 2020

Shelby County Football Show: Opening week

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:36 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

It’s opening week of the 2020 high school football season, and during our first show of the year, we prepare you for all of the action broadcasting from Thompson High School and Heardmont Stadium where the two biggest games of Week 1 will take place.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries