Marriages for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 3-7:
-Warren Gibson to Dale Crawford Wade.
-John Paxton to Scarlet Lyn Suttles.
-Mariah Kelow to Matarious Lavores Peavy.
-Ayla Thacker to Daniel Aaron Croom.
-Brittney Sanders to James Kyle White.
-Happy Holm to Emmanuel Zozo Kaisi.
-Brandeis Reasor to Ian Levi Wilson.
-Bruce Long to Kristeena Linn Thomas.
-Matthew Fuhrman to Jessica Ann Myers.
-Maranda Serio to Michael Robert Genovese.
-Brian Self to Julie Dawn Como.
-Herman Davis to Krissy Ann Pierce.
-Gary Johnson to Krista Lynn Ballard.
-Robert McAnnally to Tracy Laggy Coyle.
-Jacob Evans to Ashley Elizabeth Harris.
-Jordynn Robinson to Colin Levoy Jenness.
-Allissa Boothe to Nicholas Joseph Gentile.
-Kayla Latham to Larry Ryan Rich.
-Benny Twiggs to Natalie Nicole Cross.
-Robert Hunter to Blair Petersen Rankin.
-Jeremy Sims to Hannah Elise Rettig.
-Joshua Arnold to Elizabeth Kay Earwood.
-Tyler Ward to Jessica Lauren Williams.
-Jerry Snell to Kimra Sue Snell.
-Nathan Lewis to Melinda Elizabeth King.
Land transactions for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 31 through Aug. 6: July 31 -Eddleman Residential LLC to... read more