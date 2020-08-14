August 14, 2020

Helen Moore Horton

By Staff Reports

Published 2:53 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Helen Moore Horton
Chelsea

Helen Moore Horton, age 57, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The visitation will be Monday, Aug. 17 from 10-11 a.m. at Redemption Church at K-Springs. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at K-Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries