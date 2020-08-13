Student of the Week: Hayden Traywick

Student of the Week: Aug. 9, 2020



Name: Hayden Traywick

School: Helena Middle School

Grade: Seventh

What’s your favorite subject in school? Math.

What school groups are you involved in? Softball and Teens for Christ.

What community groups are you involved in? The Station Church youth group.

Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Hess.

What are your hobbies? Sports, fishing and hunting.

If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? Make a Wish or St. Jude’s.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I would like to be a physical therapist.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

