Teachers at Inverness Elementary in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Six traditional classroom teachers and one remote teacher at Inverness Elementary School will be out of school until Aug. 20 after being exposed to COVID-19.

“Due to employee confidentiality concerns, the Shelby County School District cannot confirm the grade level of the teachers since doing so might also publicly identify the teachers,” read a statement from Shelby County Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 12, the day before the district’s schools were set to reopen for students for the 2020-21 year. “The remote teacher will continue to provide instruction for the students in her class. The traditional classroom teachers will collaborate with a substitute teacher to provide instruction for the first four days of school for the students who have chosen to attend school in-person. Parents of the students who will be impacted are being notified by the school.”

Per the guidelines given to school districts from the Alabama Department of Public Health, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to isolate at home for 10 days.

Those who are considered to have been in close contact of the individual who tests positive are required to quarantine for 14 days.