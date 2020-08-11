Davis receives scholarship from American Grocers

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) recently awarded $34,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) member companies for the 2020-2021 academic year. These included 22 AGEF funded scholarships, 10 Piggyback Scholarships, and five Endowed Scholarships for a total of 37 scholarships awarded.

Olivia Davis of Calera, a graduate of The Westminster School at Oak Mountain, is a recipient of a 2020-2021 AGA Scholarship. Davis is working to obtain a degree in biomedical engineering from Auburn University.

“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships,” said Ellie Smotherman Taylor, president, Alabama Grocers Association. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms which are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year, the Foundation received more than 65 applications.

“We are thankful to our members and other supporters of the Alabama Grocers Association,” said Bob Crawford of United Johnson Brothers of Alabama and Chairman, Board of Trustees, AGEF. “Over the years, their donations have made these scholarships possible, impacting in the lives of hundreds of young people.”

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.